Business Analyst (Intermediate) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client, a leading global technology organisation, is at the forefront of delivering sophisticated and comprehensive applications for government projects. Renowned for its exceptional performance and unparalleled security, our client is committed to hiring top talent to deliver excellence to its customers. As an employee, you can expect comprehensive benefits, job stability, and a supportive work environment. Our client takes pride in their culture of progressive modernization and continuous improvement. They prioritise their employees’ professional development, ensuring that everyone has access to the training and resources needed to achieve their full potential. Our culture is built on collaboration, innovation, and excellence, with a focus on delivering the best possible outcomes for their customers. If you are looking for an exciting opportunity to join a dynamic and innovative team, where you can make a difference and build a rewarding career, look no further than our client. They offer an environment where you can thrive and achieve your professional goals, while delivering cutting-edge solutions that help drive the success of our customers.

Build and maintain positive relationships with stakeholders through effective communication and collaboration.

Gather and analyse data to understand business requirements and solve problems.

Evaluate processes, identify areas for improvement, and implement solutions.

Lead information gathering sessions with stakeholders using structured methods.

Capture and manage requirements using specific tools and methodologies.

Prepare project documentation and artefacts.

Audit system accuracy and provide feedback on discrepancies.

Present requirements to stakeholders and support team leads with accurate information.

Assist in prioritising requirements and collaborating with other team members.

Gain domain knowledge and understand operational aspects of enterprise systems.

Represent client requirements throughout the software development life cycle.

Support test analysis, create test cases, and perform system tests.

Assist in creating user manuals and deliver user training.

Demonstrate advanced analytical and problem-solving skills.

Adapt communication for various stakeholders and collaborate in a team environment.

Exhibit outstanding written and verbal communication skills.

Show relationship awareness and self-management abilities.

Proactively take on new tasks and challenges.

Handle stress and pressure effectively with resilience.

Tertiary qualification in Commerce, Informatics, or Information Systems.

Business Analysis Diploma/Certification is advantageous but not mandatory.

3-5 years of experience as a Business Analyst, preferably working with large-scale enterprise software solutions.

Proven ability to engage stakeholders and facilitate discussions and workshops to understand requirements.

Capable of delivering formal presentations to diverse teams, including UX, BA, Engineers, Test Analysts, Developers, and Project Managers.

Strong understanding of the SDLC and the role of a business analyst throughout the process.

Proficiency in Enterprise Architect (EA), Excel, Confluence, and JIRA.

Experience in developing and applying UML models, particularly in Sparx Enterprise Architect or similar tools.

Background in software testing/quality assurance is beneficial.

Knowledge of Function Point Measurement/Analysis is advantageous.

