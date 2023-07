CNC Programmer/Setter/Operator – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Our client based in Pinetown, New Germany is seeking a CNC Programmer/Setter/Operator, with experience to join their team. The ideal candidate must have knowledge of 1CNC software with fanuc controls.

The CNC programmer would have to program on computer from sample or drawing and program the component.

Then send it to the CNC machine, set up tooling, speeds and feeds etc.

Then load material and run the job.

Desired Skills:

CNC Programmer

1CNC Software

Fanuc Controls

