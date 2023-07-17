Data Analyst

Role: Data Analyst

Permanent

Location: Cape Town

Qualifications

– Matric

– Bachelor’s Degree (preferred) or related NQF 6 qualifications (required) in a relevant field e.g. Statistics, Data or Computer Science, Engineering.

Experience

– 3 – 5 years+ experience in Analytics, Data Modelling and Data Profiling (intermediate level).

– Strong knowledge of and experience with Reporting and Visualisation Software, Databases and Querying.

– Strong Analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyse, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy.

Technical Requirements

Technology currently in use:

SQL, Cloudera, Wherescape, Python, DataRobot, NiFI,

Desired Skills:

data analyst

Python

SQL

tableau

data modelling

data profiling

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

