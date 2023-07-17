Role: Data Analyst
Permanent
Location: Cape Town
Qualifications
– Matric
– Bachelor’s Degree (preferred) or related NQF 6 qualifications (required) in a relevant field e.g. Statistics, Data or Computer Science, Engineering.
Experience
– 3 – 5 years+ experience in Analytics, Data Modelling and Data Profiling (intermediate level).
– Strong knowledge of and experience with Reporting and Visualisation Software, Databases and Querying.
– Strong Analytical skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyse, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy.
Technical Requirements
Technology currently in use:
SQL, Cloudera, Wherescape, Python, DataRobot, NiFI,
Desired Skills:
- data analyst
- Python
- SQL
- tableau
- data modelling
- data profiling
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years