Data Engineering – Western Cape Stellenbosch

Our client is seeking a skilled Database Engineer to join their dynamic team. The Database Engineer will be responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining database systems for our client to ensure that data is organised, secured, and accessible to users. The ideal candidate will have a solid understanding of database concepts and principles and will be able to work collaboratively with other teams to ensure that their database systems meet the needs of the business.

Key Responsibilities:

Designing and implementing database systems that are efficient, reliable, and secure

Developing and maintaining data models, database schemas, and database objects

Configuring and maintaining database software and hardware, including upgrades and patches

Developing and implementing data backup and recovery plans

Monitoring and optimising database performance, identifying and resolving issues that impact system availability or performance

Implementing access controls and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements

Troubleshooting and resolving database-related issues, including data corruption and connectivity problems

Providing technical support and guidance to users, including training on database systems and answering questions related to data access and usage

Collaborating with other teams to ensure that database systems meet the needs of the business

Keep abreast with emerging trends and technologies in database engineering and related fields

Job Requirements:

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field

Knowledge and skills:

Strong understanding of database concepts and principles

Technical Competencies:

Proficiency in SQL programming and scripting languages

Experience with database software, such as DBflex, MySQL, or Oracle

Experience with database designing and data modeling

Knowledge of database backup and recovery strategies

Understanding of database security and compliance requirements

Behavioural Comoetencies:

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills

Desired Skills:

Database Designing

Database Modeling

Database Security

Learn more/Apply for this position