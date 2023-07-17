Data Engineering

Our client is seeking a skilled Database Engineer to join their dynamic team. The Database Engineer will be responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining database systems for our client to ensure that data is organised, secured, and accessible to users. The ideal candidate will have a solid understanding of database concepts and principles and will be able to work collaboratively with other teams to ensure that their database systems meet the needs of the business.
Key Responsibilities:
- Designing and implementing database systems that are efficient, reliable, and secure
- Developing and maintaining data models, database schemas, and database objects
- Configuring and maintaining database software and hardware, including upgrades and patches
- Developing and implementing data backup and recovery plans
- Monitoring and optimising database performance, identifying and resolving issues that impact system availability or performance
- Implementing access controls and ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements
- Troubleshooting and resolving database-related issues, including data corruption and connectivity problems
- Providing technical support and guidance to users, including training on database systems and answering questions related to data access and usage
- Collaborating with other teams to ensure that database systems meet the needs of the business
- Keep abreast with emerging trends and technologies in database engineering and related fields
Job Requirements:
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field
Knowledge and skills:
- Strong understanding of database concepts and principles
Technical Competencies:
- Proficiency in SQL programming and scripting languages
- Experience with database software, such as DBflex, MySQL, or Oracle
- Experience with database designing and data modeling
- Knowledge of database backup and recovery strategies
- Understanding of database security and compliance requirements
Behavioural Comoetencies:
- Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills
Desired Skills:
- Database Designing
- Database Modeling
- Database Security