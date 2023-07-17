Data Scientist – Johannesburg – up to R1.2m Per Annum at E – merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

This industry leading financial institution with a reputation for innovation is seeking a talented Data Scientist to join their team. This organisation has numerous solutions in the works and is currently investing significantly in modernizing their tech across the organisation.

The start-up-like environment means the perfect opportunity for you to spread your wings, flaunt your skills, and put your talent to use with a leading organisation.

Skills You Will Need:

Statistical models and algorithms

Machine learning

Python

R

MATLAB

C

C++

Java

Distributed computing tools (Hive, Hadoop, Map/Reduce, Spark, Gurobi, Arena)

Data mining

Data warehousing

D You Qualify?

5+ years’ experience in a data science and/or statistical role

Degree (Computer Science, Statistics, or related field

PhD (preferred)

The Reference Number for this position is BRM57184 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company of up to R1.2m Per Annum negotiable on experience and ability.

