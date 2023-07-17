Data Scientist – Johannesburg – up to R1.2m Per Annum at E – merge IT Recruitment

This industry leading financial institution with a reputation for innovation is seeking a talented Data Scientist to join their team. This organisation has numerous solutions in the works and is currently investing significantly in modernizing their tech across the organisation.
The start-up-like environment means the perfect opportunity for you to spread your wings, flaunt your skills, and put your talent to use with a leading organisation.
If you’re keen to join a dynamic data science team that is passionate about their work, APPLY NOW!
Skills You Will Need:
- Statistical models and algorithms
- Machine learning
- Python
- R
- MATLAB
- C
- C++
- Java
- Distributed computing tools (Hive, Hadoop, Map/Reduce, Spark, Gurobi, Arena)
- Data mining
- Data warehousing
D You Qualify?
- 5+ years’ experience in a data science and/or statistical role
- Degree (Computer Science, Statistics, or related field
- PhD (preferred)
The Reference Number for this position is BRM57184 which is a Permanent position based in Johannesburg offering a cost to company of up to [URL Removed] Per Annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bryce at [Email Address Removed] or call him at [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.
Are you ready for a change of scenery? E-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.
Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!
Desired Skills:
- R
- Java
- Matlab
- Data Science
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma