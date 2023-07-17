Datacentrix is first local Rubrik Elite level partner

Datacentrix has achieved Elite level partner status with Zero Trust Data Security company Rubrik – becoming the first and only partner to reach this category in South Africa.

According to Shawn Marx, business unit manager: converged solutions at Datacentrix, the company has seen impressive growth with Rubrik over the last financial year, signing on a number of new clients during this period. “Since becoming a Rubrik Authorised Partner around 18 months ago, we’ve worked closely with the organisation to make a positive impact within the cybersecurity, ransomware recovery and data protection space for local businesses.

“In addition, Datacentrix has been named as a local services partner for Rubrik during this time, meaning that we are also able to implement these solutions for our clients.”

Bassam Almasri, Rubrik’s director of channel and alliances for EMEA Emerging Markets, explains that the Elite Partner status is the second level of Rubrik’s Transform Partner Programme.

“Following Authorised Partner status, partners must accumulate a certain number of points to become an Elite Partner,” he outlines. “This is based not only on revenue, but also on training and accreditations, joint sales and marketing activities, and lead generation.

“I would like to congratulate Datacentrix on being the first South African Rubrik partner to reach Elite status. We have established a brilliant working relationship, not only winning new business together but also building a healthy lead pipeline.

“South Africa is a highly strategic region for Rubrik, and our success here has been underscored with the growth of our local team, which has expanded from one sales account manager two years ago, to a full team on ground. And there is great potential for us moving into the future, in particular with Datacentrix.”

Almasri adds that Rubrik also recently identified Datacentrix as one of only two Focus Partners in South Africa, building investment in the partnership to develop business penetration. “Rubrik is selective when it comes to appointing Focus Partners. We have worked closely with Datacentrix through joint roadshows, client meetings and the identification of shared opportunities.”

“Rubrik has placed serious focus on building its business in South Africa, and the fortification of local resources, as well as the appointment of a second local reseller, are indicative of this investment. We look forward to continuing to develop this partnership into the future,” Marx concludes.