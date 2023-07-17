Developer (Full-stack)

Are you a tech virtuoso with a passion for creating mind-blowing digital experiences? Do you want to be at the forefront of cutting-edge technology, shaping the future of web development? If you’re a Full Stack Developer looking to unleash your creativity and make a profound impact, then we have the perfect opportunity for you!

Role and Responsibilities:

Your opportunities to shine will include:

Participating in the entire application lifecycle, from planning, estimation and sizing of epics, to features and stories to be delivered

Delivery of well-structured and standard designed solutions within agreed timelines

Management and optimization of apps for maximum speed and scalability

Retrospective reviews with the mindset of introducing new efficiencies

What you bring to the table:

Fearless creativity combined with a solid track record (at least 5 years) of accomplishments as a Full Stack Developer.

Proficiency in front-end magic with JavaScript, and experience with modern frameworks (ReactJS, Angular).

Strong understanding of RESTful APIs and web services, breathing life into interconnected applications.

Unleashed potential in Cloud Tech (AWS)

Knowledge of CI/CD practices

Scaled Agile experience

Jira

Skills

An unyielding passion for clean code, performance optimization, and secure web practices.

Knowledge and expertise in Java and JavaScript

Oracle PLSQL

Wizardry and experience in app optimization

Implementation of automated testing platforms and unit tests

Data migration, transformation and scripting

C#/Java/Dart/Python

HTML/CSS/JavaScript/JQuery

API Integration

Flutter/React Native/Ionic

AWS

Mobile

What’s in it for you?

Competitive salary and performance-based incentives.

Opportunities for professional development and certifications.

Vibrant and collaborative work environment.

Cutting-edge technology stack and modern development tools.

If you’re ready to take your Full Stack Developer career to new heights and be part of an innovative team, we’d love to hear from you! Click on apply NOW!

Join us in shaping the future of technology and making a difference in the lives of millions. Apply now and let your coding expertise shine!

Desired Skills:

Javascript

Oracle Pl/Sql

