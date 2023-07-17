Eskom Expo regional science fairs showcase young talent

Eskom Expo for Young Scientists is set to host a series of regional science fairs across South Africa, providing a platform for the country’s most talented young scientists to showcase their scientific brilliance.

These regional science fairs will offer learners in grades 4 to 12, along with learners from TVET colleges that are in NC2 to NC4, the opportunity to present and discuss their scientific investigations across various fields of science, technology, engineering, mathematics and innovation (STEMI). Participants will engage with judges, teachers, learners from other schools, parents, and other interested individuals.

This year’s regional finals will commence following a series of Eskom Expo workshops, research and innovation camps, and district expos in all nine provinces. During these events, learners received valuable feedback from a team of experts to enhance their research leading up to the regional competitions.

Eskom Expo executive director Parthy Chetty says: “The platform provided by the Eskom Expo is crucial in moulding young scientists, especially those from previously disadvantaged backgrounds and girls. The Eskom Expo is an enabler to empower and nurture talent in underrepresented communities. The regional expos play a pivotal role in celebrating the future scientists of our nation, creating a platform for them to showcase their exceptional talents and innovative projects.

“These events not only provide a venue for learners to display their scientific ability but also serve as a powerful source of inspiration for their peers. By witnessing the remarkable achievements of their fellow learners, more learners are motivated to pursue studies and careers in STEMI fields, which will be beneficial to the country. Through the Eskom Expo for Young Scientists initiative, we can foster a culture of scientific exploration, curiosity, and excellence, paving the way for a more inclusive and diverse scientific community that harnesses the talents of all learners, regardless of their background.”

At this year’s regional science fairs, young scientists will compete for the highly coveted opportunity to represent their regions and provinces at the prestigious Eskom Expo International Science Fair (ISF). The ISF, scheduled to take place at the Birchwood Hotel and Conference Centre in Boksburg from 3 to 6 October 2023, serves as Eskom Expo’s pinnacle event where the brightest minds gather to exhibit their ground-breaking research and innovations.

ISF participants will not only have the chance to present their projects, but also vie for a multitude of prizes, bursaries, opportunities, and a chance to be selected to showcase their research or innovation in an international science fair in the US, Asia, Europe and the rest of Africa.

This year’s regional science fairs will coincide with National Science Week (NSW), scheduled from 31 July to 5 August. Eskom Expo has an array of engaging activities planned throughout the country, including captivating workshops and exciting challenges.

Participants can look forward to hands-on experiences such as creating paper jets, constructing windmills, and engaging in coding and robotics workshops.

Additionally, the STEMI specialists will emphasise the significance of evidence-based science in the field’s development. They will explore various aspects, such as experimenting with different windmill shapes and delving into the advancements of artificial intelligence (AI) in wind energy.

Moreover, in collaboration with the South African Women in Science and Engineering (SAWISE), the University of Cape Town, and Stellenbosch University, esteemed female scientists and engineers will host informative sessions.

These sessions will leverage their expertise and field of study to inspire learners, particularly girls, to develop a keen interest in STEMI subjects and pursue careers within these fields. By showcasing the achievements and contributions of women in science, these sessions aim to foster enthusiasm and promote gender diversity in STEMI disciplines.

For more NSW events and activities hosted by Eskom Expo, visit www.exposcience.co.za.