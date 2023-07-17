ETL Developer (6 Months) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Construction of complex BI Solutions based on specifications produced by the BI Architects and Systems Analysts.( BI Solutions imply ETL / Analytics / Presentation).
Driving Engagement and building relationships with key stakeholders which include Systems Analysts, BI Architects and QA Manager
Key Outputs
- Develop and maintain SSIS packages
- Create required database structures
- Develop and maintain T-SQL code
- Analyse SQL execution plan to optimise performance
- Version control of developed solutions within a code repository
- Workshop solutions with Systems Analysts and Architect to compile relevant technical specifications
- Contribute to the development of architectural guidelines and standards
- Prototyping, Research and Development of new techniques and solutions
- Peer review of code and solutions developed
- Team engagement champion
- Improving robustness and stability of ETL batches
- Scheduling business processes via ETL tools
- Experience in developing and maintaining an ETL Framework e.g. ETL controller
- Create and maintain Metadata and Code repositories
- Dynamic Sql
- Develop and maintain SSAS model
Competencies / Knowledge:
- Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC) Advanced level
- Data Security and Protection Policies Intermediate/Advanced
- Data Warehouse principles and practises Intermediate/Advanced
- Kimball Methodology Intermediate/Advanced
- Financial Services industry knowledge Advantageous
Technical Skills:
- T-SQL, SQL Advanced
- SQL Server BI Stack (SSIS, SSMS) Advanced
- MS Excel Advanced
- MDX Advantageous
- DAX Advantageous
- Dimensional Modelling Basic
- Data Mining Basic
Competencies:
- Creating and Innovating
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Analysing
- Persuading and Influencing
- Deciding and initiating action
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Learning and Researching
- Presenting and Communicating Information
Qualifications:
- National Diploma in Information Technology or a Bachelor’s degree (Essential)
- Certification on Microsoft or other ETL Tools (Essential)
- Kimball related courses (dimensional modelling) (Advantageous)
Desired Skills:
- T-SQL
- MS SQL Server
- SSIS
- SSMS
- MDX
- DAX
- Dimentional modelling
- Data Mining
- Kimball
- ETL
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree