ETL Developer (6 Months) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jul 17, 2023

Construction of complex BI Solutions based on specifications produced by the BI Architects and Systems Analysts.( BI Solutions imply ETL / Analytics / Presentation).
Driving Engagement and building relationships with key stakeholders which include Systems Analysts, BI Architects and QA Manager

Key Outputs

  • Develop and maintain SSIS packages
  • Create required database structures
  • Develop and maintain T-SQL code
  • Analyse SQL execution plan to optimise performance
  • Version control of developed solutions within a code repository
  • Workshop solutions with Systems Analysts and Architect to compile relevant technical specifications
  • Contribute to the development of architectural guidelines and standards
  • Prototyping, Research and Development of new techniques and solutions
  • Peer review of code and solutions developed
  • Team engagement champion
  • Improving robustness and stability of ETL batches
  • Scheduling business processes via ETL tools
  • Experience in developing and maintaining an ETL Framework e.g. ETL controller
  • Create and maintain Metadata and Code repositories
  • Dynamic Sql
  • Develop and maintain SSAS model

Competencies / Knowledge:

  • Systems Development Life Cycle (SDLC) Advanced level
  • Data Security and Protection Policies Intermediate/Advanced
  • Data Warehouse principles and practises Intermediate/Advanced
  • Kimball Methodology Intermediate/Advanced
  • Financial Services industry knowledge Advantageous

Technical Skills:

  • T-SQL, SQL Advanced
  • SQL Server BI Stack (SSIS, SSMS) Advanced
  • MS Excel Advanced
  • MDX Advantageous
  • DAX Advantageous
  • Dimensional Modelling Basic
  • Data Mining Basic

Competencies:

  • Creating and Innovating
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Analysing
  • Persuading and Influencing
  • Deciding and initiating action
  • Adapting and Responding to Change
  • Learning and Researching
  • Presenting and Communicating Information

Qualifications:

  • National Diploma in Information Technology or a Bachelor’s degree (Essential)
  • Certification on Microsoft or other ETL Tools (Essential)
  • Kimball related courses (dimensional modelling) (Advantageous)

Desired Skills:

  • T-SQL
  • MS SQL Server
  • SSIS
  • SSMS
  • MDX
  • DAX
  • Dimentional modelling
  • Data Mining
  • Kimball
  • ETL

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position