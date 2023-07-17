External Audit Professional (To relocate to various countries in Europe) at Outside Capital

Are you a qualified CA with extensive experience in external audit within professional services? Are you ready to take your career to new heights and explore exciting opportunities in Europe? Look no further! We are seeking talented and experienced external audit professionals like you to join our dynamic team in various countries across Europe.

Desired Experience & Qualification

To qualify for these exciting positions, you must meet the following criteria:

1. Chartered Accountant (CA) Qualification: You should hold a recognized CA qualification, obtained in South Africa.

2. Audit Experience: You should have a minimum of 5 years of experience in external audit within professional services, demonstrating your ability to deliver high-quality audit engagements and work effectively as part of a team.

3. Technical Expertise: A deep understanding of auditing principles, international accounting standards, and financial reporting is essential.

4. Analytical Skills: You should possess excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities, enabling you to identify and address complex financial and operational challenges.

5. Strong Communication: Excellent verbal and written communication skills in English are required, allowing you to effectively interact with clients and colleagues from diverse backgrounds.

6. Adaptability and Mobility: As our roles are based in various countries across Europe, you should be open to relocating and experiencing new cultures and work environments.

Desired Skills:

Audit

Accounting

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Honours

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

