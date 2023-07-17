Full Stack Java Developer (Hybrid)

Jul 17, 2023

A leading HealthTech company with a culture based on strong values, accountability, collaboration and no politics, is looking for a Fullstack Developer. Our client believes in transforming healthcare to enhance people’s lives and they find creative ways to make healthcare more affordable and accessible to everyone – all through tech. The company is a thriving and growing company that rewards great performance and offers wide and varied growth opportunities.
Duties:

  • To implement new capabilities for the company (multiple platforms) using external, internal and partner resources
  • To adhere to the defined solution architectures
  • To contribute toward a highly performing quality-focussed team
  • Developing and maintaining high code quality software to serve in a web environment
  • Collaborate with business colleagues to understand requirements and expectations
  • Interpreting, communicating, and coordinating requirements with local/offshore development teams
  • Writing and maintaining technical documentation
  • Performing thorough technical and unit testing
  • Participate in change and release control procedures
  • Developing high-fidelity prototypes to be used as inputs into client design sessions
  • Using source control religiously and managing multiple development source code branches
  • Assisting other members of the team
  • Delivering the appropriate work breakdown structures with accurate estimations
  • Proactively identifying technical risks and inefficiencies

Qualifications & Experience:

  • Tertiary degree (BS in Computer Science, Software Engineering, B.Com Informatics or other related technology degrees)
  • Minimum 5 years of experience in the software development industry with both front-end development and back-end experience across a wide variety of technology sets (Web, mobile, desktop)
  • 5 years’ experience with Java backend development highly advantageous
  • 2 years’ experience with Angular 2 (v12 and higher) or another Javascript-based or Typescript-based web UI framework highly advantageous
  • Experience with Java/Typescript/SQL/JSON/XML development is advantageous
  • In-depth understanding of industry wide traditional enterprise (e.g. middleware, application servers, relational databases) and modern technologies (e.g. NoSQLdatabase, Cloud Functions)
  • Experience in developing against cloud-based PaaS offerings (preferably Microsoft Azure) is advantageous
  • Experience in healthcare is strongly preferred

Knowledge and Skills:

  • The software development life-cycle
  • Front and backend best practices
  • Systems Thinking – the ability to see how parts interact with the whole (big picture thinking)
  • Problem Solving
  • A keen eye for detail and ability to deliver user interface designs that both match requirements and provide a great customer experience
  • High level of professional flexibility and openness to innovative new ideas
  • Ability to self-manage, self-organise and work autonomously
  • Ability to operate in a dynamic environment with less clarity and certainty
  • Strong ability and willingness to learn and have an open-mindedness to different approaches, ideas and points of view
  • Experience in working with remote teams where distance, language or any other barrier may be a challenge

NOTE – We ONLY accept online applications. We do not consider direct applications via Whatsapp or email.
SALARY DISCLAIMER: The advertised salary range is merely a guideline to attract a range of potentially suitable candidates to the advertised position. It is the prerogative of the future employer to offer a candidate any market related remuneration package in line with the candidate’s qualifications, skills and level of experience.

Desired Skills:

  • Full Stack Developer
  • Java Developer
  • Software Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position