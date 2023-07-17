Full Stack Java Developer (Hybrid)

A leading HealthTech company with a culture based on strong values, accountability, collaboration and no politics, is looking for a Fullstack Developer. Our client believes in transforming healthcare to enhance people’s lives and they find creative ways to make healthcare more affordable and accessible to everyone – all through tech. The company is a thriving and growing company that rewards great performance and offers wide and varied growth opportunities.

Duties:

To implement new capabilities for the company (multiple platforms) using external, internal and partner resources

To adhere to the defined solution architectures

To contribute toward a highly performing quality-focussed team

Developing and maintaining high code quality software to serve in a web environment

Collaborate with business colleagues to understand requirements and expectations

Interpreting, communicating, and coordinating requirements with local/offshore development teams

Writing and maintaining technical documentation

Performing thorough technical and unit testing

Participate in change and release control procedures

Developing high-fidelity prototypes to be used as inputs into client design sessions

Using source control religiously and managing multiple development source code branches

Assisting other members of the team

Delivering the appropriate work breakdown structures with accurate estimations

Proactively identifying technical risks and inefficiencies

Qualifications & Experience:

Tertiary degree (BS in Computer Science, Software Engineering, B.Com Informatics or other related technology degrees)

Minimum 5 years of experience in the software development industry with both front-end development and back-end experience across a wide variety of technology sets (Web, mobile, desktop)

5 years’ experience with Java backend development highly advantageous

2 years’ experience with Angular 2 (v12 and higher) or another Javascript-based or Typescript-based web UI framework highly advantageous

Experience with Java/Typescript/SQL/JSON/XML development is advantageous

In-depth understanding of industry wide traditional enterprise (e.g. middleware, application servers, relational databases) and modern technologies (e.g. NoSQLdatabase, Cloud Functions)

Experience in developing against cloud-based PaaS offerings (preferably Microsoft Azure) is advantageous

Experience in healthcare is strongly preferred

Knowledge and Skills:

The software development life-cycle

Front and backend best practices

Systems Thinking – the ability to see how parts interact with the whole (big picture thinking)

Problem Solving

A keen eye for detail and ability to deliver user interface designs that both match requirements and provide a great customer experience

High level of professional flexibility and openness to innovative new ideas

Ability to self-manage, self-organise and work autonomously

Ability to operate in a dynamic environment with less clarity and certainty

Strong ability and willingness to learn and have an open-mindedness to different approaches, ideas and points of view

Experience in working with remote teams where distance, language or any other barrier may be a challenge

NOTE – We ONLY accept online applications. We do not consider direct applications via Whatsapp or email.

SALARY DISCLAIMER: The advertised salary range is merely a guideline to attract a range of potentially suitable candidates to the advertised position. It is the prerogative of the future employer to offer a candidate any market related remuneration package in line with the candidate’s qualifications, skills and level of experience.

