Full Stack Java Developer (Hybrid) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

A leading HealthTech company with a culture based on strong values, accountability, collaboration and no politics, is looking for a Fullstack Developer. Our client believes in transforming healthcare to enhance people’s lives and they find creative ways to make healthcare more affordable and accessible to everyone – all through tech. The company is a thriving and growing company that rewards great performance and offers wide and varied growth opportunities.
Duties:
- To implement new capabilities for the company (multiple platforms) using external, internal and partner resources
- To adhere to the defined solution architectures
- To contribute toward a highly performing quality-focussed team
- Developing and maintaining high code quality software to serve in a web environment
- Collaborate with business colleagues to understand requirements and expectations
- Interpreting, communicating, and coordinating requirements with local/offshore development teams
- Writing and maintaining technical documentation
- Performing thorough technical and unit testing
- Participate in change and release control procedures
- Developing high-fidelity prototypes to be used as inputs into client design sessions
- Using source control religiously and managing multiple development source code branches
- Assisting other members of the team
- Delivering the appropriate work breakdown structures with accurate estimations
- Proactively identifying technical risks and inefficiencies
Qualifications & Experience:
- Tertiary degree (BS in Computer Science, Software Engineering, B.Com Informatics or other related technology degrees)
- Minimum 5 years of experience in the software development industry with both front-end development and back-end experience across a wide variety of technology sets (Web, mobile, desktop)
- 5 years’ experience with Java backend development highly advantageous
- 2 years’ experience with Angular 2 (v12 and higher) or another Javascript-based or Typescript-based web UI framework highly advantageous
- Experience with Java/Typescript/SQL/JSON/XML development is advantageous
- In-depth understanding of industry wide traditional enterprise (e.g. middleware, application servers, relational databases) and modern technologies (e.g. NoSQLdatabase, Cloud Functions)
- Experience in developing against cloud-based PaaS offerings (preferably Microsoft Azure) is advantageous
- Experience in healthcare is strongly preferred
Knowledge and Skills:
- The software development life-cycle
- Front and backend best practices
- Systems Thinking – the ability to see how parts interact with the whole (big picture thinking)
- Problem Solving
- A keen eye for detail and ability to deliver user interface designs that both match requirements and provide a great customer experience
- High level of professional flexibility and openness to innovative new ideas
- Ability to self-manage, self-organise and work autonomously
- Ability to operate in a dynamic environment with less clarity and certainty
- Strong ability and willingness to learn and have an open-mindedness to different approaches, ideas and points of view
- Experience in working with remote teams where distance, language or any other barrier may be a challenge
