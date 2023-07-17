Fullstack Java Developers – JHB CBD – R765k per annum at E – merge IT recruitment

The largest automated clearing house and nexus of payments systems is looking for Intermediate Fullstack Java Developer to join their team of developers.

This is a fantastic opportunity to work with a technologically advanced team and be part of a winning brand that has been well recognised for being the most innovative over the years.

Technical Skills needed but not limited to:

Minimum 5 years of proven hands-on Software Development experience

Matric

IT Diploma or suitable certifications or BSc Computer Science degree

Proven working experience in Java or Golang development

Hands-on experience in designing and developing applications using Java EE platforms

Object Oriented analysis and design using common design patterns

Excellent knowledge of Relational Databases, SQL, and ORM technologies

Experience in developing web applications using ReactJS, NodeJS, Angular, or similar technologies

Experience in Docker, Kubernetes, and Cloud Platforms

Eclipse / VSCode or similar

Linux/Windows/OS

Core Java / Golang / [URL Removed]

JBoss / WildFly

RDBMS: Oracle / PostgreSQL / MySQL

Build tools such as Maven & Gradle

Continuous Integration tools such as Hudson & Jenkins

Code Versioning Tools: Git

Issue tracking tools such as SpiraTeam and Bugtracker

Working Knowledge of Microservices and API Development, XML/JSON

Cloud Technologies advantageous (AWS/Azure)

The reference number for this position is MK56678 which is a Contract position based in Johannesburg offering a salary of R612k – R765k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

