Graduate Developer (Comp Sci)

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding talents of a Graduate Developer is sought to join the team of a fast-paced IT Software Specialist. The ideal candidate must possess a BSc. Degree in Computer Science or Diploma in Information Technology with 1-5 years’ suitable experience including the following tech skills: C#, ASP.Net Web Applications, MVC, Web & WCF Services, SSRS, LINQ, Entity Framework, SQL Server, GIT source control with SourceTree / GitKraken clients, amongst others.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

BSc Degree with a major in Computer Science.

Diploma in Information Technology.

Alternatively, an extreme passion for Computer Science.

Experience/Skills –

1 – 5 Years’ relevant experience.

Good coding ability.

Ability to effectively communicate with colleagues.

The following technologies is required:

C#

ASP .NET Web Applications

MVC

WEB & WCF Services

SQL Server Reporting Services

LINQ

Entity Framework

MS SQL Server

GIT source control with SourceTree / GitKraken clients

Agile software development

AJAX

Xamarin

Test Driven Development

Reporting Services

Crystal & SSRS Reports

