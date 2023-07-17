ICT Technician

ICT Technician / SharePoint

Port Elizabeth

Our client requires an ICT Technician – SharePoint Administrator who will be based in Port Elizabeth reporting to the ICT Manager.

The successful candidate would need to mainly be responsible for the architecture, design, configuration development, deployment, and maintenance of SharePoint technologies, and any further development and improvement of SharePoint processes used within the organization. Maintenance to PC & Laptop hardware would be beneficial.

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant diploma in IT (preferably with N+ and A+)

Must have at least 3 years’ experience in the IT and SharePoint field.

SharePoint certification.

IT Technical Support background (essential)

Excellent written and verbal English communication skills.

Problem-solving skills.

Taking responsibility to create SharePoint components and designs including SharePoint.

Be interactive, consultative, have discussions and a good communicator.

Responsible for the architecture, design, configuration development, deployment, and maintenance of SharePoint technologies.

Must be able to work independently with minimum supervision.

If you meet the above criteria and have the relevant experience, submit your CV to [Email Address Removed] by the 20 July 2023.

Desired Skills:

problem solving skills.

Architecture

Design

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

