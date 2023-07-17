Are you a motivated and self-starting professional seeking an exciting opportunity as an Intermediate Business Analyst? Look no further! I am thrilled to present a compelling opportunity with our esteemed client for an experienced Business Analyst.
My client is a leading financial services company that is looking for an Intermediate Business Analyst to join their team.
The successful candidate will play a crucial role in analysing business processes and identifying opportunities for improvement. This position requires a high level of independence, strong analytical skills, and a good understanding of project management principles. This is a role for an Independent contractor.
- modelingBachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Computer Science, or a related field.
- Proven experience as a Business Analyst ideally in the banking industry or a corporate environment that has strict governance regulations.
- Some proficiency in project management methodologies and tools.
- Exceptional analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to evaluate complex business requirements and propose innovative solutions.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to effectively engage and influence stakeholders at all levels.
- Strong organisational skills and attention to detail, with the ability to prioritise tasks and meet deadlines.
- Proficiency in business process modelling and analysis.
- Experience in producing user stories and acceptance criteria for project management software or similar process based applications.
- Experience with JIRA and Agile methodologies is a plus.
- Conduct comprehensive analysis of business requirements, processes, and systems to identify areas for improvement.
- Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and document business requirements, ensuring clarity and alignment with project goals.
- Produce user stories and acceptance criteria for project management software based on business requirements and project objectives.
- Perform gap analysis to identify discrepancies between current and desired states, and propose feasible solutions.
- Develop functional specifications, business process models, and system design documents to support project implementation.
- Support Software Development Manager in defining project scope, objectives, timelines, and deliverables.
- Assist in the development and execution of test plans, ensuring that systems and processes meet quality standards and business requirements.
- Conduct post-implementation reviews to assess project success, identify lessons learned, and propose improvements for future initiatives.
- Self-starter with the ability to work independently and take ownership of assigned tasks.
- Strong interpersonal skills, collaborating effectively in cross-functional teams.
- Proactive mindset, constantly seeking opportunities for process improvement and innovation.
- Adaptability and flexibility to navigate changing priorities and business needs.
Desired Skills:
- Judgment and Decision Making
- Complex Problem Solving
- Critical Thinking
- Management of Personnel Resources
- Social Perceptiveness
- Management of Financial Resources
- Time Management