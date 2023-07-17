Intermediate Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jul 17, 2023

Are you a motivated and self-starting professional seeking an exciting opportunity as an Intermediate Business Analyst? Look no further! I am thrilled to present a compelling opportunity with our esteemed client for an experienced Business Analyst.

My client is a leading financial services company that is looking for an Intermediate Business Analyst to join their team.

The successful candidate will play a crucial role in analysing business processes and identifying opportunities for improvement. This position requires a high level of independence, strong analytical skills, and a good understanding of project management principles. This is a role for an Independent contractor.

  • modelingBachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Computer Science, or a related field.

  • Proven experience as a Business Analyst ideally in the banking industry or a corporate environment that has strict governance regulations.

  • Some proficiency in project management methodologies and tools.

  • Exceptional analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to evaluate complex business requirements and propose innovative solutions.

  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to effectively engage and influence stakeholders at all levels.

  • Strong organisational skills and attention to detail, with the ability to prioritise tasks and meet deadlines.

  • Proficiency in business process modelling and analysis.

  • Experience in producing user stories and acceptance criteria for project management software or similar process based applications.

  • Experience with JIRA and Agile methodologies is a plus.

  • Conduct comprehensive analysis of business requirements, processes, and systems to identify areas for improvement.

  • Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and document business requirements, ensuring clarity and alignment with project goals.

  • Produce user stories and acceptance criteria for project management software based on business requirements and project objectives.

  • Perform gap analysis to identify discrepancies between current and desired states, and propose feasible solutions.

  • Develop functional specifications, business process models, and system design documents to support project implementation.

  • Support Software Development Manager in defining project scope, objectives, timelines, and deliverables.

  • Assist in the development and execution of test plans, ensuring that systems and processes meet quality standards and business requirements.

  • Conduct post-implementation reviews to assess project success, identify lessons learned, and propose improvements for future initiatives.

  • Self-starter with the ability to work independently and take ownership of assigned tasks.

  • Strong interpersonal skills, collaborating effectively in cross-functional teams.

  • Proactive mindset, constantly seeking opportunities for process improvement and innovation.

  • Adaptability and flexibility to navigate changing priorities and business needs.

Desired Skills:

  • Judgment and Decision Making
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Critical Thinking
  • Management of Personnel Resources
  • Social Perceptiveness
  • Management of Financial Resources
  • Time Management

