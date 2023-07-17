Intermediate Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you a motivated and self-starting professional seeking an exciting opportunity as an Intermediate Business Analyst? Look no further! I am thrilled to present a compelling opportunity with our esteemed client for an experienced Business Analyst.

My client is a leading financial services company that is looking for an Intermediate Business Analyst to join their team.

The successful candidate will play a crucial role in analysing business processes and identifying opportunities for improvement. This position requires a high level of independence, strong analytical skills, and a good understanding of project management principles. This is a role for an Independent contractor.

modelingBachelor’s degree in Business Administration, Computer Science, or a related field.

Proven experience as a Business Analyst ideally in the banking industry or a corporate environment that has strict governance regulations.

Some proficiency in project management methodologies and tools.

Exceptional analytical and problem-solving skills, with the ability to evaluate complex business requirements and propose innovative solutions.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, with the ability to effectively engage and influence stakeholders at all levels.

Strong organisational skills and attention to detail, with the ability to prioritise tasks and meet deadlines.

Proficiency in business process modelling and analysis.

Experience in producing user stories and acceptance criteria for project management software or similar process based applications.

Experience with JIRA and Agile methodologies is a plus.

Conduct comprehensive analysis of business requirements, processes, and systems to identify areas for improvement.

Collaborate with stakeholders to gather and document business requirements, ensuring clarity and alignment with project goals.

Produce user stories and acceptance criteria for project management software based on business requirements and project objectives.

Perform gap analysis to identify discrepancies between current and desired states, and propose feasible solutions.

Develop functional specifications, business process models, and system design documents to support project implementation.

Support Software Development Manager in defining project scope, objectives, timelines, and deliverables.

Assist in the development and execution of test plans, ensuring that systems and processes meet quality standards and business requirements.

Conduct post-implementation reviews to assess project success, identify lessons learned, and propose improvements for future initiatives.

Self-starter with the ability to work independently and take ownership of assigned tasks.

Strong interpersonal skills, collaborating effectively in cross-functional teams.

Proactive mindset, constantly seeking opportunities for process improvement and innovation.

Adaptability and flexibility to navigate changing priorities and business needs.

Desired Skills:

Judgment and Decision Making

Complex Problem Solving

Critical Thinking

Management of Personnel Resources

Social Perceptiveness

Management of Financial Resources

Time Management

