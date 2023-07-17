IT Support Engineer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Jul 17, 2023

Requirements:

  • Relevant IT Qualification – advantageous.
  • 3yrs or more Support experience.
  • Microsoft Server Experience (DNS, DHCP and other relevant server roles).
  • Active Directory.
  • Comfortable working in a Linux environment
  • Router/Layer 3 Switches settings and setup (VLAN’s) – advantageous
  • Good routing/switching knowledge.
  • Good knowledge of Firewalls and Firewall principals.
  • Valid driver’s license.

Responsibilities:

  • Support development and implementation of new computer projects and new hardware installations.
  • Assist in developing long-term strategies and capacity planning for meeting future hardware and organizational hardware needs.
  • Perform on-site analysis, diagnosis, and resolution of complex desktop problems for end users, and recommend and implement corrective solutions, including off-site repair for remote users as needed.
  • Install, configure, test, maintain, monitor, and troubleshoot end user and network hardware, peripheral devices, printing/scanning devices, presentation equipment, software, and other products in order to deliver required desktop service levels.
  • Where required, administer and resolve issues with associated end-user workstation network software products.
  • Liaise with third-party support and PC equipment vendors.
  • Perform related duties consistent with the scope and intent of the position.
  • Printer and print server settings.
  • System network setup and diagnose.
  • Updating and maintaining Group IT Policies
  • Virus and Malware detection, prevention and automation.

Desired Skills:

  • Collecting Information
  • Engineering
  • IT Support

