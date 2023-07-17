June 2023 sets new heat record

June 2023 was the hottest June on record according to NASA’s global temperature analysis.

GISTEMP, NASA’s global temperature analysis, is drawn from data collected by weather stations and Antarctic research stations, as well as instruments mounted on ships and ocean buoys.

NASA scientists at the Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS) in New York analyse these measurements to account for uncertainties in the data and to maintain consistent methods for calculating global average surface temperature differences for every year.

These ground-based measurements of surface temperature are consistent with satellite data collected since 2002 by the Atmospheric Infrared Sounder on NASA’s Aqua satellite and with other estimates. NASA uses the period from 1951-1980 as a baseline to understand how global temperatures change over time.

Independent analyses by the European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service and NOAA’s National Centers for Environmental Information likewise found June 2023 to be the warmest June in their records.

Featured picture: The map shows global temperature anomalies for June 2023 according to the GISTEMP analysis by scientists at NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies. Temperature anomalies reflect how June 2023 compared to the average June temperature from 1951-1980.

Credits: NASA’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies