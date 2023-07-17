Junior Software Engineer

Role Purpose:
You’ll evolve our product’s code through Python 3.8 to continuously improve our industrial-grade embedded Linux platform. You’ll assist CPA to achieve its goals by:
- Gathering information from local machinery
- Analyzing data using mathematical formulas
- Applying control parameters and PID controllers
- Writing API endpoints for the frontend team
- Sending information to our cloud management platform via MQTT
You will be in a small and agile team that values growing you into a fluent and confident programmer. Our values include collaboration, innovative problem solving, and mutual accountability while keeping to the lean principals of product design.
Important skills:
These may be learned on the job or by training sessions, but at least having some of these skills already will be greatly beneficial.
- Python
- Working on Linux
Helpful skills:
These skills will be acquired during your work, as they are a vital part of what you will be doing.
- Working with communication interfaces like Ethernet, UART, RS485, CANBUS, I2C etc.
- Working with communication standards such as MQTT, Modbus, SNPM…
- Working with GitHub
- Python flask web endpoints
Extra skills
These skills are additional skills you will be exposed to. If you already have some of these, this will be beneficial.
- PCB design (Eagle CAD)
- Mechanical design (Solid works)
Responsibilities:
- Take ownership of subcomponents in our python software product codebase
- Develop and maintain codebase.
- Debug code and apply fixes.
- Implement new features in code.
- Assist team members with new features.
- Collaborate with team members to do parallel development on codebase.
- Maintain code on our corporate GitHub.
- Create documentation on code.
- Integrate real world equipment such as generators, rectifiers, inverters solar controllers etc. into our product offering.
- Interact with real equipment to test code.
- Learn from senior team members to better understand our market and our clients.
Work model:
- As we work with real-world hardware, we prefer you to work in the office at least half of the week.
- Some travel may be expected.
Desired Skills:
- Python
- Linux
- Writing API endpoints