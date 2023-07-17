Mobile Developer – Western Cape Stellenbosch

As a Mobile Developer, you will collaborate with a team to design and implement new mobile products and enhancements to existing ones. You will be involved in all phases of the mobile development cycle, from concept to implementation.

Key Responsibilities:

Performing full life-cycle development of mobile applications, including requirements gathering, designing, development, testing, and deployment, in collaboration with the team.

Adhering to agreed-upon delivery schedules and contributing to meeting project milestones.

Utilising source control, continuous integration, and unit testing best practices to ensure the quality and stability of mobile applications.

Working cross-functionally with designers, product managers, and other stakeholders to define and implement new features in mobile applications.

Troubleshooting and resolving bugs, crashes, and other issues based on user feedback, ensuring optimal performance and user experience.

Designing and implementing scalable and efficient solutions for new and existing mobile projects.

Migrating existing Android applications to cross-platform stacks, such as React Native or Flutter, etc.

Actively participating in discussions about requirements, design, and architecture, providing valuable insights and suggestions.

Demonstrating a passion for technology, ensuring high-quality deliverables, and advocating for best practices in mobile app development, including clean code, unit test coverage, and performance optimisation.

Job Requirements:

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Computer Science, Engineering (BSc Eng. / BEng), or other relevant fields.

Knowledge and Skills:

Strong experience with iOS and Android platforms, including mobile app development and deployment.

Previous experience working with other mobile technologies, frameworks, or cross-platform development tools (e.g., React Native, Flutter) would be a plus.

Technical Competencies:

Proficiency in mobile development languages and frameworks such as Swift, Kotlin, and Java.

Knowledge of mobile app architecture, design patterns, and best practices for performance optimisation and user experience.

Familiarity with multi-tenancy (SaaS) applications and the associated considerations in mobile development.

User experience (UX) design and implementation.

Experience building and maintaining third-party integrations and working with APIs.

Strong problem-solving skills and the ability to troubleshoot and debug mobile applications.

Behavioural Competencies:

Ability to work independently.

High standard of communication skills in English and Afrikaans (both verbal and written).

Desired Skills:

Mobile App Architecture

Mobile Development

Mobile Technologies

Learn more/Apply for this position