Network Administrator at Parliament of South Africa – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Parliament is elected to represent the people, ensure government by the people under the Constitution and torepresent the provinces to ensure that provincial interests are taken into account in the national sphere of government.

The following opportunity exists at Parliament:

INFORMATION COMMUNICATION TECHNOLOGY

NETWORK ADMINISTRATOR

Remuneration package: R743 651 per annum

Closing date: 4 August 2023

Parliament of the RSA uses an online recruitment system to manage employment opportunities and vacancies within the Parliamentary Services Administration. All interested applicants should visit Parliament’s careers page on the website:

Parliament is an equal opportunity employer. People with disabilities, the youth and women are encouraged to apply.

Short-listed candidates will be subjected to a positive security clearance by the South African Police Services and State Security Agency (SSA), citizenship and qualification check.

Parliament reserves the right not to make an appointment. Regret correspondence will only be with the interviewed candidates.

Desired Skills:

Sound administrative skills and computer literacy

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

