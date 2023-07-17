On-site Desktop Support Engineer – Limpopo

We are seeking a skilled and customer-oriented On-site Desktop Support Engineer to join our team. As an On-site Desktop Support Engineer, you will be responsible for providing technical support and assistance to end-users at their locations. This role requires a strong understanding of desktop hardware, software, and networking, as well as excellent problem-solving and communication skills.

Environment Essential Qualification:

Matric

A+

IT-related courses/ training

Preferred Qualifications:

Desktop Support Microsoft products

End-user engagement, helpful and friendly

English Afrikaans fluent speak (read write additional)

Own transport essential.

Provide end-user support to various levels of end users (various levels of seniority, race, and sex).

Troubleshooting on end-user devices.

Assist with a range of application troubleshooting.

Assist with basic network and connectivity issues.

Essential Functions/ Job Description:

Working in a support environment and dealing with end users of various seniority.

Working with Microsoft products predominantly but there are also other applications used.

This is a mine, and the sites (shafts) are geologically disbursed thus traveling between shafts to assist users is a daily occurrence.

You will not be required to go underground but will work on shafts and the HQ.

Generally, it is hot and humid here, the working environments are dirty and dusty.

You will be required to wear PPE to access various portions of the mine.

You will have to pass a yearly physical exam to work on the mine so you will need to be physically fit. You will also be required to carry equipment thus U need to be physically strong.

Random alcohol testing is done, if U blow positive you will be dismissed immediately.

Work environment:

Permanent position

Physical demands: Walking, Driving, carrying equipment, climbing stairs, high heat in some areas.

Travel: Yes, daily to the shafts.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

