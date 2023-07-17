On-site Desktop Support Engineer – Limpopo

Jul 17, 2023

We are seeking a skilled and customer-oriented On-site Desktop Support Engineer to join our team. As an On-site Desktop Support Engineer, you will be responsible for providing technical support and assistance to end-users at their locations. This role requires a strong understanding of desktop hardware, software, and networking, as well as excellent problem-solving and communication skills.

Environment Essential Qualification:

  • Matric

  • A+

  • IT-related courses/ training

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Desktop Support Microsoft products

  • End-user engagement, helpful and friendly

  • English Afrikaans fluent speak (read write additional)

  • Own transport essential.

  • Provide end-user support to various levels of end users (various levels of seniority, race, and sex).

  • Troubleshooting on end-user devices.

  • Assist with a range of application troubleshooting.

  • Assist with basic network and connectivity issues.

Essential Functions/ Job Description:

  • Working in a support environment and dealing with end users of various seniority.

  • Working with Microsoft products predominantly but there are also other applications used.

  • This is a mine, and the sites (shafts) are geologically disbursed thus traveling between shafts to assist users is a daily occurrence.

  • You will not be required to go underground but will work on shafts and the HQ.

  • Generally, it is hot and humid here, the working environments are dirty and dusty.

  • You will be required to wear PPE to access various portions of the mine.

  • You will have to pass a yearly physical exam to work on the mine so you will need to be physically fit. You will also be required to carry equipment thus U need to be physically strong.

  • Random alcohol testing is done, if U blow positive you will be dismissed immediately.

Work environment:

  • Permanent position

  • Physical demands: Walking, Driving, carrying equipment, climbing stairs, high heat in some areas.

  • Travel: Yes, daily to the shafts.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

