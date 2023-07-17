We are seeking a skilled and customer-oriented On-site Desktop Support Engineer to join our team. As an On-site Desktop Support Engineer, you will be responsible for providing technical support and assistance to end-users at their locations. This role requires a strong understanding of desktop hardware, software, and networking, as well as excellent problem-solving and communication skills.
Environment Essential Qualification:
- Matric
- A+
- IT-related courses/ training
Preferred Qualifications:
- Desktop Support Microsoft products
- End-user engagement, helpful and friendly
- English Afrikaans fluent speak (read write additional)
- Own transport essential.
- Provide end-user support to various levels of end users (various levels of seniority, race, and sex).
- Troubleshooting on end-user devices.
- Assist with a range of application troubleshooting.
- Assist with basic network and connectivity issues.
Essential Functions/ Job Description:
- Working in a support environment and dealing with end users of various seniority.
- Working with Microsoft products predominantly but there are also other applications used.
- This is a mine, and the sites (shafts) are geologically disbursed thus traveling between shafts to assist users is a daily occurrence.
- You will not be required to go underground but will work on shafts and the HQ.
- Generally, it is hot and humid here, the working environments are dirty and dusty.
- You will be required to wear PPE to access various portions of the mine.
- You will have to pass a yearly physical exam to work on the mine so you will need to be physically fit. You will also be required to carry equipment thus U need to be physically strong.
- Random alcohol testing is done, if U blow positive you will be dismissed immediately.
Work environment:
- Permanent position
- Physical demands: Walking, Driving, carrying equipment, climbing stairs, high heat in some areas.
- Travel: Yes, daily to the shafts.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML