Project Manager at Kellygroup – KwaZulu-Natal La Lucia

Job Identifying Details:

Job title: Project Manager Level 1

Department: Project Management Office

Reporting to:

Office location: La Lucia Ridge

Job Level: Specialist

Key Purpose

Our client requires the services of a project manager to manage projects that are both technical and non-technical in nature. The role offers the applicant a unique opportunity to be part of a small and dynamic team of people involved in several strategic level Groupwide projects. The role is multifaceted and would involve a number of different deliverables and areas of work, including assisting in the implementation of the Groups digital transformation and enterprise platform replacement.

The ideal candidate possess a background in financial services, preferably in banking, or mortgage lending. Whilst this is a business (non-technical) focused position, exposure and delivery of projects with a significant technology component will be experience that the preferred candidate should possess.

This role requires liaison with internal and external stakeholders, communication and interaction at several levels in the organizations. The candidate will be required to manage projects, or varying size and complexity, simultaneously and will report to the Senior Project Manager heading up a Project Management Office.

Key Responsibilities:

Planning and developing project plans.

Creating and maintaining project management artifacts set by the Project Management office.

Defining, agreeing and managing project scope with all stakeholders (internal / external).

Establishing project teams, agreeing project charter.

Working closely with project stakeholders (business domain, IT, external partners) to gain resource commitment.

Identifying project requirements and agreeing deliverables and milestones.

Managing timelines and project critical path.

Managing project budget and costs.

Managing project risks, assumptions, issues and dependencies. Liaising with stakeholders to assess impact and identify / implement corrective action where required.

Monitoring and reporting on project progress against the project plan.

Aligned to values and self development

Align personal values to the company’s culture and values.

Take responsibility for your personal development and career path

Subscribe to the company’s code of ethics

Manage your behaviour to enhance the reputation and brand of your department and the company

Comply with all legislation governing the organisation

Support and encourage our clients amazing service culture

Minimum Requirements

Education:

Bachelor’s Degree

3 – 5 years project management experience in the end-to-end delivery of projects involving both internal and external stakeholders.

Recognized project management qualification (CAPM, PMP, Prince2, etc.)

Agile project management experience is an advantage.

Experience:

A proven track record of project delivery

Financial services and/or mortgage industry experience is a strong advantage

Exposure to IT focused projects is a strong advantage

Experience in using collaboration platforms such as MS SharePoint and Confluence in an advantage

Strong attention to detail

Proven written and verbal communication skills

Competencies:

Curious, comfortable with ambiguity, flexible and adaptable

Resilient and tenacious, able to confront challenges and navigate these with stakeholders to optimal outcomes

Strong interpersonal skills and ability to interact at any level in an organisation

Team-orientated, prioritizing collaboration and joint problem solving

Task and execution orientated with a commitment to achieving deadlines and delivering high quality outputs

Self-motivated and hands-on

A change agent who wants to be a part of building and growing a business

Ability to work under pressure

Good time management and stress resilience

Desired Skills:

Project Management

IT

