Project Manager – Limpopo Lephalale

Jul 17, 2023

PURPOSE:

  • To direct and manage project development through project life cycles to ensure optimum performance (according to Life of Mine, business requirements, organisational objectives) and sound engineering practice
  • To manage medium to large discipline specific projects
  • Management of contractors
  • Coordination of resources
  • Stakeholder engagement with all parties
  • Managing project delivery to ensure customer satisfaction.
  • Pro actively manage changes in scope, project risk and diverse contingency plans – Compliance with the Mine’s Project Management Governance
  • Act as an interface between project teams and operational teams.

Job Requirements
2.1 Qualifications:

  • B Eng (Relevant) ( Essential/Minimum or )
  • B Tech (Relevant) ( Essential/Minimum )
  • Diploma Project Management (Recommended/ Recommended/Desirable)
  • Management Development Programme (Recommended/Desirable)

Desired Skills:

  • Engineering Council of SA (PrEng)
  • Project Management Professional

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position