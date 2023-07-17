Project Manager – Limpopo Lephalale

PURPOSE:
- To direct and manage project development through project life cycles to ensure optimum performance (according to Life of Mine, business requirements, organisational objectives) and sound engineering practice
- To manage medium to large discipline specific projects
- Management of contractors
- Coordination of resources
- Stakeholder engagement with all parties
- Managing project delivery to ensure customer satisfaction.
- Pro actively manage changes in scope, project risk and diverse contingency plans – Compliance with the Mine’s Project Management Governance
- Act as an interface between project teams and operational teams.
Job Requirements
2.1 Qualifications:
- B Eng (Relevant) ( Essential/Minimum or )
- B Tech (Relevant) ( Essential/Minimum )
- Diploma Project Management (Recommended/ Recommended/Desirable)
- Management Development Programme (Recommended/Desirable)
Desired Skills:
- Engineering Council of SA (PrEng)
- Project Management Professional
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years