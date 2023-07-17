Python Developer

Jul 17, 2023

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Python Developer to join a dynamic development team. As a Senior Python Developer, you will be responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining complex software solutions using Python programming language. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams, including product managers, designers, and other developers, to develop high-quality and scalable applications.
Responsibilities:

  • Design, develop, and maintain robust and scalable Python-based applications, APIs, and services.
  • Write efficient, reusable, and testable code using best practices.
  • Collaborate with product managers, designers, and other developers to understand requirements and translate them into technical specifications.
  • Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback to ensure code quality and adherence to coding standards.
  • Troubleshoot and debug complex issues in existing software applications and provide effective solutions.
  • Optimize application performance and scalability through code optimization, database tuning, and other relevant techniques.
  • Stay updated with the latest industry trends and best practices in Python development and share knowledge with the team.
  • Mentor and provide guidance to junior developers, assisting them in improving their skills and knowledge.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify opportunities for process improvement and implement effective solutions.

  • Continuously improve development processes and methodologies to enhance productivity and quality.

  • Python Programming: Proficiency in Python is the primary requirement. Developers should be comfortable with the language’s syntax, data structures, and built-in functions.

  • Web Frameworks: Familiarity with popular Python web frameworks like Django, Flask, or FastAPI. Knowledge of how to build web applications, APIs, and services using these frameworks is crucial.
  • Object-Oriented Programming (OOP): Understanding of OOP principles and the ability to design and implement object-oriented solutions.
  • Data Structures and Algorithms: Solid knowledge of fundamental data structures (lists, dictionaries, sets, etc.) and algorithms is essential for efficient problem-solving.
  • Databases and ORM: Experience with database systems like MySQL, PostgreSQL, or NoSQL databases. Familiarity with Object-Relational Mapping (ORM) libraries such as SQLAlchemy is beneficial.
  • Testing: Proficiency in writing unit tests and using testing frameworks like unittest, pytest, or nose to ensure code quality and functionality.
  • Version Control: Experience with version control systems, especially Git, to manage codebases collaboratively and track changes.
  • Debugging and Problem-Solving: Ability to identify and resolve issues efficiently, including debugging code, optimizing performance, and fixing errors.
  • RESTful APIs: Knowledge of designing and implementing RESTful APIs and understanding how to interact with them using HTTP methods.
  • Front-End Basics: Familiarity with front-end technologies like HTML, CSS, and JavaScript to collaborate effectively with front-end developers.
  • Libraries and Frameworks: Awareness of popular Python libraries and tools such as NumPy, Pandas, requests, etc., for data analysis, manipulation, and interacting with external resources.
  • Security: Understanding of basic security principles, data protection, and common security vulnerabilities in web applications.

Desired Skills:

  • Python Development
  • Flask
  • Django

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

