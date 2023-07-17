Python Developer – KwaZulu-Natal Hillcrest

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Python Developer to join a dynamic development team. As a Senior Python Developer, you will be responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining complex software solutions using Python programming language. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams, including product managers, designers, and other developers, to develop high-quality and scalable applications.

Responsibilities:

Design, develop, and maintain robust and scalable Python-based applications, APIs, and services.

Write efficient, reusable, and testable code using best practices.

Collaborate with product managers, designers, and other developers to understand requirements and translate them into technical specifications.

Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback to ensure code quality and adherence to coding standards.

Troubleshoot and debug complex issues in existing software applications and provide effective solutions.

Optimize application performance and scalability through code optimization, database tuning, and other relevant techniques.

Stay updated with the latest industry trends and best practices in Python development and share knowledge with the team.

Mentor and provide guidance to junior developers, assisting them in improving their skills and knowledge.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to identify opportunities for process improvement and implement effective solutions.

Continuously improve development processes and methodologies to enhance productivity and quality.

Python Programming: Proficiency in Python is the primary requirement. Developers should be comfortable with the language’s syntax, data structures, and built-in functions.

Web Frameworks: Familiarity with popular Python web frameworks like Django, Flask, or FastAPI. Knowledge of how to build web applications, APIs, and services using these frameworks is crucial.

Object-Oriented Programming (OOP): Understanding of OOP principles and the ability to design and implement object-oriented solutions.

Data Structures and Algorithms: Solid knowledge of fundamental data structures (lists, dictionaries, sets, etc.) and algorithms is essential for efficient problem-solving.

Databases and ORM: Experience with database systems like MySQL, PostgreSQL, or NoSQL databases. Familiarity with Object-Relational Mapping (ORM) libraries such as SQLAlchemy is beneficial.

Testing: Proficiency in writing unit tests and using testing frameworks like unittest, pytest, or nose to ensure code quality and functionality.

Version Control: Experience with version control systems, especially Git, to manage codebases collaboratively and track changes.

Debugging and Problem-Solving: Ability to identify and resolve issues efficiently, including debugging code, optimizing performance, and fixing errors.

RESTful APIs: Knowledge of designing and implementing RESTful APIs and understanding how to interact with them using HTTP methods.

Front-End Basics: Familiarity with front-end technologies like HTML, CSS, and JavaScript to collaborate effectively with front-end developers.

Libraries and Frameworks: Awareness of popular Python libraries and tools such as NumPy, Pandas, requests, etc., for data analysis, manipulation, and interacting with external resources.

Security: Understanding of basic security principles, data protection, and common security vulnerabilities in web applications.

Desired Skills:

Python Development

Flask

Django

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position