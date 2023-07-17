SAP Project Manager at Accenture – Gauteng Johannesburg

- Key Responsibilities:
- Work with clients to define/tailor program/project governance for large SAP Programs based on best practice.
- Define the overall project management plan and/or governance strategies needed to manage SAP programs/projects.
- Implement program/project governance throughout the program/project phases as required.
- Setup and facilitate risk, issue, and change request meetings and facilitate the meetings with program/project team members.
- Understand resource demand requirements, log resource demand, and facilitate the process of onboarding and offboarding program/projects resources as required.
- Lead a program/project management office team responsible for managing all governance activities across the program/project.
- Identify risks/issues and work with program/program managers, team members and stakeholders to determine risk/issue mitigation/resolution plans.
- Forecast program/project financials and be able to navigate through program/project financials with delivery leads/project managers to advise necessary actions needed maintain program/project financial health.
- Setup reporting templates and cadences among program/project teams as well as, guide and coach team members in creating effective status reports as needed.
- Facilitate the creation of program and steering committee reports with senior program/project stakeholders and, facilitate the process of preparing for program/steering committee meetings.
- Facilitate program/project invoicing activities with the management team and the client, ensuring that invoicing is accurate.
- Setup program/project high-level and detailed level project plans and, update and maintain said project plans during the execution phases of the program.
- Provide guidance and coaching to workstream leads to create workstream plans that will be used to manage functional and cross-functional work plans.
- Analyse project plans based on updates made to understand the program/project critical path and draw attention to decision makers and stakeholders regarding priority tasks that needs to be acted on to recover the overall project plan where needed.
- Provide guidance to program/project teams regarding how to log change requests and how to take the change request through the change approval process for a decision.
- Setup the program/project management configuration management and knowledge management processes and ensure compliance to the processes defined.
- Setup RACI matrices that articles team member roles and responsibilities.
- Setup deliverable responsibility matrices and implement the approval process on program/projects.
- Define quality management processes for program/project teams and implement the said processes once reviewed and approved.
- Create and facilitate the review of stage gate criteria documentation and processes that will be executed by the program/project.
- Facilitate stage gate assessments and final decisions with the program/project team and decision makers.
- Facilitate discussions with decision makers to close key design decisions among the program/project and document the decision in the appropriate decision log or ensure compliance of decision logging among the program/project team.
- Close program/projects once they have been completed and accepted by the client.
- Have a continuous improvement mindset, finding opportunities to improve ways of working and efficiency on program/projects.
- Work with the Delivery Excellence capability within the Accenture SAP practice to grow the skills, and delivery excellence team.
- Qualifications
- Degree or Diploma in Information Technology, Information Systems, computer science or similar.
- Project Management Certification (PMP, P3O or similar) preferred
- MS Project
- Bonus: MS PowerBI
Desired Skills:
- SAP Project Management
- SAP Implementation
- Project Management SAP
- Project Implementation
- SAP Solutions
- SAP Program management
- PMP