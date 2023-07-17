Senior Analyst Developer – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Analyst Developer to join them on an independent contract basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Development
- Advanced technical solution design, code, test, and debug software according to the functional requirements and in alignment with SIG’s standards and best practices
- Provide input into solution designs and set up technical frameworks for new applications and interfaces
- Analyze, diagnose and resolve errors related to applications and services
- Collaborate on source control configurations and release management
- Compile technical documentation when required
- Present alternative solutions for new development where applicable
- Develop changes in line with the application architecture and technical standards
- Unit test own programs as well as developed interfaces
- Update technical models and documentation to align with new development
- Assist with implementation of best practices and standards
- Liaise with project stakeholders as required during the SDLC
- Performing and managing regression testing
- Mentorship and coaching
- Guide team development efforts towards successful project delivery on time
- Comply to QA (quality assurance) process to ensure a high standard of code delivery
- Participate in discussions in the relevant technical and design forums
- Ensure environment stability and Systems health
- Work with the implementation and configuration manager to create deployment instructions and artefacts
- Collaborate with technical teams to align deployment procedures
- Collaborating on stability of Application and Database environments with other delivery teams
- Assist with system monitoring and optimization during and post deployments / releases
- Collaborating on stability of Application and Database server environments with other delivery teams
- Be on standby and provide support as agreed with the application manager, some of which could be outside of core business hours
- Collaboration
- Provide input to technical and application design and architecture when required
- Provide input to development standards and best practices
- Provide input to analysts and testers when required
- Assist with and contributes towards SQL database design, optimization and implementation modelling
- Implementing POC (proof of concept) initiatives
- Technical liaison across teams
- Involvement in future Web applications strategy
- Provide input on enhancing of coding principles, standards and best practices
- Provide ad hoc reporting and analysis as required
Experience
- An Appropriate IT Qualification (Diploma / Degree)
- Sc. or National Diploma in Computer Science (recommended)
- Minimum 5 years of experience developing in an object-oriented environment
- Minimum 5 years of experience in .Net, and SQL database design and query writing
- Experience in designing solutions
- OOP / SOLID Design Principles
- Test-Driven Development
- Design Patterns
- ORM (Entity Framework)
- Experience in an IT environment within an investment management or financial sector will be an advantage
- Experience in
- C# / VB.Net
- .Net Core / .Net Framework
- Git
- DevOps CI / CD
- RESTful services / APIs
- Testing frameworks for APIs
- Net MVC
- HTML and CSS
- JavaScript / JavaScript frameworks (e.g., Angular, Knockout, jQuery)
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- .Net
- SQL Database Design
- SQL
- OOP
- SOLID
- ORM
- C#
- Git