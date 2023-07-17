Senior Analyst Developer – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Cape Town (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for a Senior Analyst Developer to join them on an independent contract basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Development

Advanced technical solution design, code, test, and debug software according to the functional requirements and in alignment with SIG’s standards and best practices

Provide input into solution designs and set up technical frameworks for new applications and interfaces

Analyze, diagnose and resolve errors related to applications and services

Collaborate on source control configurations and release management

Compile technical documentation when required

Present alternative solutions for new development where applicable

Develop changes in line with the application architecture and technical standards

Unit test own programs as well as developed interfaces

Update technical models and documentation to align with new development

Assist with implementation of best practices and standards

Liaise with project stakeholders as required during the SDLC

Performing and managing regression testing

Mentorship and coaching

Guide team development efforts towards successful project delivery on time

Comply to QA (quality assurance) process to ensure a high standard of code delivery

Participate in discussions in the relevant technical and design forums

Ensure environment stability and Systems health

Work with the implementation and configuration manager to create deployment instructions and artefacts

Collaborate with technical teams to align deployment procedures

Collaborating on stability of Application and Database environments with other delivery teams

Assist with system monitoring and optimization during and post deployments / releases

Collaborating on stability of Application and Database server environments with other delivery teams

Be on standby and provide support as agreed with the application manager, some of which could be outside of core business hours

Collaboration

Provide input to technical and application design and architecture when required

Provide input to development standards and best practices

Provide input to analysts and testers when required

Assist with and contributes towards SQL database design, optimization and implementation modelling

Implementing POC (proof of concept) initiatives

Technical liaison across teams

Involvement in future Web applications strategy

Provide input on enhancing of coding principles, standards and best practices

Provide ad hoc reporting and analysis as required

Experience

An Appropriate IT Qualification (Diploma / Degree)

Sc. or National Diploma in Computer Science (recommended)

Minimum 5 years of experience developing in an object-oriented environment

Minimum 5 years of experience in .Net, and SQL database design and query writing

Experience in designing solutions

OOP / SOLID Design Principles

Test-Driven Development

Design Patterns

ORM (Entity Framework)

Experience in an IT environment within an investment management or financial sector will be an advantage

Experience in

C# / VB.Net

.Net Core / .Net Framework

Git

DevOps CI / CD

RESTful services / APIs

Testing frameworks for APIs

Net MVC

HTML and CSS

JavaScript / JavaScript frameworks (e.g., Angular, Knockout, jQuery)

