Senior Applications Support Analyst (Centurion) – Gauteng Centurion

ENVIRONMENT:

MAXIMISE the efficiency, reliability, and usability of the business applications while minimising the business applications’ downtime and disruptions as your technical expertise as a Senior Applications Support Analyst is sought by a dynamic Financial Security Regulator in Centurion. This will include identifying and resolving problems, performing system upgrades, implementing enhancements, and providing guidance on best practices. The ideal candidate will require an IS or similar Degree, an ITIL Foundation Certification with 6 years Administration and User Support; Application Maintenance; Management of incidences, problems and requests; Application Monitoring; Quality Assurance; User Training; Application Deployment; Technical Writing; Application Recovery.

DUTIES:

Administration and User Support – Respond to logged incidences and service requests, troubleshoot, and resolve technical issues, support and assist with the usage of business applications as well as maintain the business applications in an optimum operating condition.

Application Maintenance – Maintain the business applications which includes applying software updates, patches, and fixes to ensure that the business applications are running as expected.

Management of incidences, problems, and requests – Manage incidents, problems, and requests by ensuring established standard operating procedures and processes are followed, including documentation of issues and their resolutions.

Application Monitoring – Ensure availability of business applications and performance of business applications as well as take preventative measures to minimise downtime.

Quality Assurance – Perform application readiness testing to ensure good quality and successful adoption of application.

User Training – Provide training on the use of application in support of adoption of new and existing business applications.

Application Deployment – Install, administer, and test business applications, including upgrades and fixes of business applications.

Technical Writing – Create and maintain documentation as it relates to system configuration, standard operating procedures, mapping, processes, and service records.

Application Recovery – Develop plans and procedures and perform recovery actions to ensure business applications are successfully recovered.

Data Governance – Apply and comply with existing data standards, policies, operating procedures, and security controls.

Risk Management – Identify and manage risks associated with the business applications. This includes assessing potential security threats, ensuring data privacy and compliance, and implementing measures to mitigate risk and protect sensitive information.

Project Management – Good grasp of Project Management principles and being able to execute tasks within a project management environment, including in different IT environments, e.g. (Production, Staging, Testing).

Vendor Management – Co-ordinate the resolutions, upgrades and manage escalations to the vendors. Also monitor the support agreements and contracts with service providers in relation to the business applications.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A Degree in Information Systems or similar is a requirement.

ITIL Foundation Certification is a requirement.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 6 years –

Administration and User Support; Application Maintenance; Management of incidences, problems and requests; Application Monitoring; Quality Assurance; User Training; Application Deployment; Technical Writing; Application Recovery.

Minimum 3 years –

Data Governance; Risk Management; Project Management; Vendor Management.

Advantageous –

Experience supporting application on Azure cloud.

Experience supporting VIP, Syspro and data intensive applications.

ATTRIBUTES:

Customer Service – Knows the customer’s business and/or seeks information about the real underlying needs of the customer, beyond those expressed initially.

Flexibility – Decides how to do something based on the situation.

Impact and Influence – Adapts a presentation or discussion to appeal to the interest or level of others.

Organisational Commitment – Act to support the organisations mission and goals.

Commitment to professional learning – Keeps up to date with international trends that will have an impact on the field of expertise.

Teamwork – Publicly credits others who have performed well.

Analytical thinking – Identifies multiple elements of a problem and breaks down each of those elements in detail, showing causal relationships between them.

Achievement Orientation – Sets and works to meet challenging goals.

Initiative – Demonstrates the ability to anticipate and proactively manage all the variables involved, to ensure that critical opportunities for the centre are not missed.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] OR e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Applications

Support

Learn more/Apply for this position