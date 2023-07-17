SENIOR C++ AND PYTHON DEVELOPER – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jul 17, 2023

Our client is looking for an experienced Senior C++ and Python developer to join their engineering team and help them create dynamic software applications for their clients.
Key Requirements

  • Education & Qualifications:
  • Higher Degree or diploma in IT or related field
  • Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic and willing to learn
  • Fluent in spoken and written English
  • Team player with the ability to work in small teams
  • Be able and willing to travel abroad
  • Experience:
  • Intermediate – Senior C/C++, Python developer
  • Min 3+yrs strong experience and knowledge
  • Experience required on one or more; file parsing, API design, JSON restful, RPC links
  • A deep understanding and multi-process architecture and the threading limitations of Python.
  • Familiarity with testing tools.
  • Hands on experience with Django, Flask or other Python frameworks
  • Current knowledge of C/C++ or Python standards and specifications.
  • Extensive experience in deploying software across a variety of platforms and operating systems.
  • Superb analytical and problem-solving skills.
  • Experience with algorithms/data structures knowledge
  • Good OOP knowledge
  • Software development lifecycle experience
  • Experience with Windows and LINUX
  • Good understanding of TCP/IP protocol
  • Preference will be given to candidates demonstrating competency in the following:
    Any automotive standards knowledge
    Development of SOME/IP, DDS or possible other controllers and device stimulators for automotive field.

