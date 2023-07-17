Our client is looking for an experienced Senior C++ and Python developer to join their engineering team and help them create dynamic software applications for their clients.
Key Requirements
- Education & Qualifications:
- Higher Degree or diploma in IT or related field
- Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic and willing to learn
- Fluent in spoken and written English
- Team player with the ability to work in small teams
- Be able and willing to travel abroad
- Experience:
- Intermediate – Senior C/C++, Python developer
- Min 3+yrs strong experience and knowledge
- Experience required on one or more; file parsing, API design, JSON restful, RPC links
- A deep understanding and multi-process architecture and the threading limitations of Python.
- Familiarity with testing tools.
- Hands on experience with Django, Flask or other Python frameworks
- Current knowledge of C/C++ or Python standards and specifications.
- Extensive experience in deploying software across a variety of platforms and operating systems.
- Superb analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Experience with algorithms/data structures knowledge
- Good OOP knowledge
- Software development lifecycle experience
- Experience with Windows and LINUX
- Good understanding of TCP/IP protocol
- Preference will be given to candidates demonstrating competency in the following:
Any automotive standards knowledge
Development of SOME/IP, DDS or possible other controllers and device stimulators for automotive field.
Desired Skills:
- C++
- Python
- JSON
- Linux
- Django
- SDLC