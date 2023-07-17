SENIOR C++ AND PYTHON DEVELOPER

Our client is looking for an experienced Senior C++ and Python developer to join their engineering team and help them create dynamic software applications for their clients.

Key Requirements

Education & Qualifications:

Higher Degree or diploma in IT or related field

Excellent work ethics, punctual, enthusiastic and willing to learn

Fluent in spoken and written English

Team player with the ability to work in small teams

Be able and willing to travel abroad

Experience:

Intermediate – Senior C/C++, Python developer

Min 3+yrs strong experience and knowledge

Experience required on one or more; file parsing, API design, JSON restful, RPC links

A deep understanding and multi-process architecture and the threading limitations of Python.

Familiarity with testing tools.

Hands on experience with Django, Flask or other Python frameworks

Current knowledge of C/C++ or Python standards and specifications.

Extensive experience in deploying software across a variety of platforms and operating systems.

Superb analytical and problem-solving skills.

Experience with algorithms/data structures knowledge

Good OOP knowledge

Software development lifecycle experience

Experience with Windows and LINUX

Good understanding of TCP/IP protocol

Preference will be given to candidates demonstrating competency in the following:

Any automotive standards knowledge

Development of SOME/IP, DDS or possible other controllers and device stimulators for automotive field.

Should you meet the requirements for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] You can also contact the IT team on [Phone Number Removed]; or visit our website at [URL Removed] NOTE: When replying to the advert, also include the reference number in the subject line. Correspondence will only be conducted with short listed candidates. Should you not hear from us within 3 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

C++

Python

JSON

Linux

Django

SDLC

