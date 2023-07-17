Senior D365 Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Senior D365 Developer
– Gather, assimilate, and analyze relevant data to help surface and support solutions
– Articulate ideas and thoughts in a clear, structured and compelling way
– Be result oriented, assuming responsibility for assigned work and reviewing for accuracy and quality
– Collaborate effectively across teams, supporting your teammates and maintaining a positive and proactive approach even in challenging situations.
– Participate in technical analysis and create specification document
– Develop technical architecture, strategy and guidelines document
– Track Development progress and project deliverables
– Effectively articulate not only technical and design/implementation concepts but also the potential solutions.
– Perform coding, implementation, testing, debugging, modification, documentation, and maintenance on applications
– Create Unit Test automation scripts
– Performance Tuning
– Respect the Product Best PracticesOUR REQUIREMENTSWe are looking for individuals that will embody out Microsoft Dynamics practice at Deloitte Consulting -people who understand the connection between the Business problem and the technology solution and have the professional and personal skills to make a real difference to our [URL Removed] ideal candidate meets the following requirements:
– University Degree on Computer Science, Computer Engineering or relevant field of studies
– Strong knowledge of Object Oriented Programming languages like C#
– Knowledge of Visual Studio or any other IDE
– Good knowledge of SQL and Relational Database management systems
– Solid and in-depth knowledge of CRM processes gained within complex projects.
– Ability to take business requirements
– Skills on the Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM platform
– Skills on CRM processes in Manufacturing and / or Banking and/or Retail industries
– Skills on at least two modules of the CRM suite (Sales, Customer Service, Field Service, Marketing)
– Knowledge of the Dataverse
– Experience in Software Delivery
– Experience in Power Platform native components
– Must have at least 6 years of experience (three of which in a Consulting or System Integration firm is a
– Autonomy in the application design
– Attitude to problem solving
– Excellent knowledge of English
– Dynamism and flexibilityThey complete the profile:
– Knowledge of Cloud Azure platform
– Knowledge of Waterfall / DevOps / Agile methodologies
– Ability to work in a team closely with customers
– Microsoft certification on one or more Microsoft Dynamics 365 CE modules
– Willingness to travel
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Microsoft Dynamics 365
- CRM
- Dataverse
- Software delivery
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree