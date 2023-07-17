Senior D365 Developer

– Gather, assimilate, and analyze relevant data to help surface and support solutions

– Articulate ideas and thoughts in a clear, structured and compelling way

– Be result oriented, assuming responsibility for assigned work and reviewing for accuracy and quality

– Collaborate effectively across teams, supporting your teammates and maintaining a positive and proactive approach even in challenging situations.

– Participate in technical analysis and create specification document

– Develop technical architecture, strategy and guidelines document

– Track Development progress and project deliverables

– Effectively articulate not only technical and design/implementation concepts but also the potential solutions.

– Perform coding, implementation, testing, debugging, modification, documentation, and maintenance on applications

– Create Unit Test automation scripts

– Performance Tuning

– Respect the Product Best PracticesOUR REQUIREMENTSWe are looking for individuals that will embody out Microsoft Dynamics practice at Deloitte Consulting -people who understand the connection between the Business problem and the technology solution and have the professional and personal skills to make a real difference to our ideal candidate meets the following requirements:

– University Degree on Computer Science, Computer Engineering or relevant field of studies

– Strong knowledge of Object Oriented Programming languages like C#

– Knowledge of Visual Studio or any other IDE

– Good knowledge of SQL and Relational Database management systems

– Solid and in-depth knowledge of CRM processes gained within complex projects.

– Ability to take business requirements

– Skills on the Microsoft Dynamics 365 CRM platform

– Skills on CRM processes in Manufacturing and / or Banking and/or Retail industries

– Skills on at least two modules of the CRM suite (Sales, Customer Service, Field Service, Marketing)

– Knowledge of the Dataverse

– Experience in Software Delivery

– Experience in Power Platform native components

– Must have at least 6 years of experience (three of which in a Consulting or System Integration firm is a

– Autonomy in the application design

– Attitude to problem solving

– Excellent knowledge of English

– Dynamism and flexibilityThey complete the profile:

– Knowledge of Cloud Azure platform

– Knowledge of Waterfall / DevOps / Agile methodologies

– Ability to work in a team closely with customers

– Microsoft certification on one or more Microsoft Dynamics 365 CE modules

– Willingness to travel

