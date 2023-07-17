Senior Data Engineer

Our client in the Banking sector is looking for a strong candidate to strategically design and implement BI software and systems, including integration with databases and data warehouses. This includes selecting, blueprinting, gathering requirements, designing, and rolling out BI solutions to end users.

MINIMUM EDUCATION

BSc Computer Science; BSc Programming; BCom Informatics; MSQL full-stack; Cloud Data Store Platforms

PREFERRED MINIMUM EDUCATION

Post Graduate Data Analytics; BSc Computer Science (Hons); BSc (hons) Programming; BCom (hons) Informatics; MSQL full stack; AWS cloud Data Store

CORE COMPETENCIES(Technical)

Programming & Scripting

Analytical skills

Advanced SQL skills

ETLs, SSIS, SSRS & SSAS

Detailed knowledge of data warehouse and cube development and design

BI Methodologies

Data Architecture, Data Lineage, Data Governance, Data Security and Data Modelling

Knowledge and experience in statistical and data mining techniques: GLM/Regression, Random Forest, Boosting, Trees, text mining, social network analysis, etc.

Experience querying databases and using statistical computer languages: R, Python, SLQ, etc.

Experience using web services: Redshift, S3, Spark, Digital Ocean, AWS, etc.

POPI regulations

Data Modelling and Documentation ? Expertise in data modelling principles/methods including conceptual, logical & physical Data Models

Ability to clearly communicate complex technical ideas, regardless of the technical capacity of the audience

Strong interpersonal skills and ability to work as part of a team

Knowledge of the mathematical foundations of statistical inference and forecasting such as time series analysis, multivariate analysis, cluster analysis, and optimization

Ability to quickly learn and adapt modelling methods from case studies or other proven approaches

to Conceptual Design.

Abstract Thinking.

User communication.

Internal communication

Documenting of models

Identify Business Needs

Set Standards

Create and Maintain Data Models and Cubes

Data security and Data lineage.

Communications skills (verbal and written)

Attention to detail

A team player

Performance driven

Be able to work well in a stressful environment

Time management

Writing business requirements specifications

Business analysis to gather required BI data system requirements.

Able to understand and liaise with the business stakeholders to identify the requirements and document the requirements

Determine the current state of business requirements, business terms, and business rules and data sources.

Take a lead role in the project definition and analysis phases for BI projects.

Desired Skills:

mentoring and training

Data Modelling

SSIS

SSAS

? BI Methodologies

Data Lineage

Data governance

Data Security

Network Analysis

AWS

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position