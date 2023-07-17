Senior Data Engineer

Our client in the Banking sector is looking for a strong candidate to strategically design and implement BI software and systems, including integration with databases and data warehouses. This includes selecting, blueprinting, gathering requirements, designing, and rolling out BI solutions to end users.
MINIMUM EDUCATION
- BSc Computer Science; BSc Programming; BCom Informatics; MSQL full-stack; Cloud Data Store Platforms
PREFERRED MINIMUM EDUCATION
- Post Graduate Data Analytics; BSc Computer Science (Hons); BSc (hons) Programming; BCom (hons) Informatics; MSQL full stack; AWS cloud Data Store
CORE COMPETENCIES(Technical)
- Programming & Scripting
- Analytical skills
- Advanced SQL skills
- ETLs, SSIS, SSRS & SSAS
- Detailed knowledge of data warehouse and cube development and design
- BI Methodologies
- Data Architecture, Data Lineage, Data Governance, Data Security and Data Modelling
- Knowledge and experience in statistical and data mining techniques: GLM/Regression, Random Forest, Boosting, Trees, text mining, social network analysis, etc.
- Experience querying databases and using statistical computer languages: R, Python, SLQ, etc.
- Experience using web services: Redshift, S3, Spark, Digital Ocean, AWS, etc.
- POPI regulations
Data Modelling and Documentation
- Data Modelling and Documentation ? Expertise in data modelling principles/methods including conceptual, logical & physical Data Models
- Ability to clearly communicate complex technical ideas, regardless of the technical capacity of the audience
- Strong interpersonal skills and ability to work as part of a team
- Knowledge of the mathematical foundations of statistical inference and forecasting such as time series analysis, multivariate analysis, cluster analysis, and optimization
- Ability to quickly learn and adapt modelling methods from case studies or other proven approaches
- to Conceptual Design.
- Abstract Thinking.
- User communication.
- Internal communication
- Documenting of models
- Identify Business Needs
- Set Standards
- Create and Maintain Data Models and Cubes
- Data security and Data lineage.
- POPI regulations
- Communications skills (verbal and written)
- Attention to detail
- A team player
- Performance driven
- Be able to work well in a stressful environment
- Time management
Writing business requirements specifications
- Business analysis to gather required BI data system requirements.
- Able to understand and liaise with the business stakeholders to identify the requirements and document the requirements
- Determine the current state of business requirements, business terms, and business rules and data sources.
- Take a lead role in the project definition and analysis phases for BI projects.
Desired Skills:
- mentoring and training
- Data Modelling
- SSIS
- SSAS
- ? BI Methodologies
- Data Lineage
- Data governance
- Data Security
- Network Analysis
- AWS
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree