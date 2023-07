Senior Data Manager – Gauteng Midrand

The company is looking for Senior Data Manager who will support our Consumer Banking team with insights gained from analyzing company data.

They must have strong experience using a variety of data mining/data analysis methods, using a variety of data tools, building and implementing models, using/creating algorithms and creating/running simulations.

They must have the following

Coding knowledge and experience with several languages: C, C++, Java, JavaScript, etc.

Knowledge and experience in statistical and data mining techniques: GLM/Regression, Random Forest, Boosting, Trees, text mining, social network analysis, etc.

Experience querying databases and using statistical computer languages: R, Python, SLQ, etc.

Experience using web services: Redshift, S3, Spark, DigitalOcean, etc.

Experience creating and using advanced machine learning algorithms and statistics: regression, simulation, scenario

Experience analyzing data from 3rd party providers: Google Analytics, Site Catalyst, Coremetrics, Adwords, Crimson Hexagon, Facebook Insights, etc.

Desired Skills:

MS Office

Analytic

Attention to detail

GIS

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

