Senior Data Manager

The company is looking for Senior Data Manager who will support our Consumer Banking team with insights gained from analyzing company data.

They must have strong experience using a variety of data mining/data analysis methods, using a variety of data tools, building and implementing models, using/creating algorithms and creating/running simulations.

They must have the following

Coding knowledge and experience with several languages: C, C++, Java, JavaScript, etc.

Knowledge and experience in statistical and data mining techniques: GLM/Regression, Random Forest, Boosting, Trees, text mining, social network analysis, etc.

Experience querying databases and using statistical computer languages: R, Python, SLQ, etc.

Experience using web services: Redshift, S3, Spark, DigitalOcean, etc.

Experience creating and using advanced machine learning algorithms and statistics: regression, simulation, scenario

Experience analyzing data from 3rd party providers: Google Analytics, Site Catalyst, Coremetrics, Adwords, Crimson Hexagon, Facebook Insights, etc.

Desired Skills:

MS Office

Analytic

Attention to detail

GIS

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

