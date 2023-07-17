Senior Database Developer (Centurion)

ENVIRONMENT:

A dynamic Financial Security Regulator in Centurion seeks the technical expertise & strong mentorship of a Senior Database Developer to design, develop and maintain high performance scalable and secure database solution in order to ensure successful and efficient database solutions meet the business requirements. The ideal candidate must possess a suitable ICT Degree or equivalent tertiary qualification with 5-6 years’ work experience in Requirements Gathering; Project Management; Technical Writing, Database Design & Implementation; SQL Development developing data solutions on MSSQL platform; Reporting and Dashboarding experience developing reports and dashboard using Power BI, SSRS, MSSQL; Data Quality Assurance.

DUTIES:

Requirements Gathering – Through engagement with business i.e., collect, document, and review business requirements.

Database design and implementation – Design, implement manage complex databases and data structures that meet business requirements, taking scalability, reliability and performance into consideration.

Database Modelling – Understanding of Data Modelling concepts and create logical and physical data models to support database design. create and maintain data models and data structures, ensuring data consistency and accuracy.

SQL Development – Develop SQL scripts and optimise database performance using techniques like indexing, partitioning, and query optimization. including writing complex queries, stored procedures and triggers to support business operations.

Data Migration – Migrate data from one data source to another, ensuring data integrity and accuracy during the migration process.

Data Management – Manage and maintain large amounts of data and ensure data quality, accuracy, and security. Review reports and performance indicators.

Data Quality Assurance – Ensure the integrity and accuracy of data through well-defined verification and validation models.

Reporting and Dashboarding – Develop reports and dashboards providing a view on trends, patterns, focus and prediction based on relevant data sets.

Data Warehousing – Develop data warehousing solutions, including data integration, data cleaning, and data warehousing design.

Technical Writing – Develop and maintain comprehensive technical documentation and specifications and related technical specifications.

Project Management – Adhere to Project Management standards and techniques in the line of work.

Data Governance – Implement data governance processes and policies to ensure data integrity and security.

Mentoring – Guide and support junior resources on data related tasks.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

A relevant ICT Degree or equivalent qualification.

Experience/Skills –

Minimum 5-6 years’ experience –

Requirements Gathering; Project Management; Technical Writing, Database Design & Implementation; SQL Development developing data solutions on MSSQL platform; Reporting and Dashboarding experience developing reports and dashboard using Power BI, SSRS, MSSQL; Data Quality Assurance.

Minimum 3 years’ experience –

Data Management; Data Migrations; Data Warehousing; Data Modelling.

Minimum 2 years’ experience –

Gathering and translating requirements into technical designs and solutions.

Other –

Mentoring – Experience in providing mentoring to junior resources.

Work experience developing cloud database solutions with databases and platforms in Azure cloud environments as advantage.

ATTRIBUTES:

Customer Service – Follows through, when asked, on customer inquiries, requests, and complaints.

Flexibility – Changes perception, ideas or alters normal procedures to fit a specific situation to get a job done and/or meet company goals.

Impact and Influence – Takes two or more steps to persuade without trying to adapt specifically to level or interest of audience.

Organisational Commitment – Respects and accepts what authorities see as important.

Commitment to Professional Learning – Seeks out new approaches, tools, methods and/or technologies in own field of expertise by reading, talking to others inside and outside the organisation, attending industry seminars/conferences.

Teamwork – Displays willingness to learn from others.

Analytical/ Critical Thinking – Identifies the cause-and-effect relationship between two aspects of a situation.

Achievement Orientation – Keeps track of outcomes and measures outcomes against standards of excellence not imposed by others.

Initiative – Recognises and reacts to present opportunities.

COMMENTS:

