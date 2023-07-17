Senior Full Stack Developer (C#, ASP.NET, Xamarin)

ENVIRONMENT:

THE coding expertise of a Senior Full Stack Developer with 7-10 years’ work experience is sought by a fast-paced IT Software Specialist based in Tokai. You will help in the design, development and maintenance of various business process systems for medium-sized enterprises. The successful incumbent will require a BSc. Computer Science or IT Diploma with 7-10 years’ suitable work experience with excellent coding ability. You will also be required to write technical specs, perform code reviews and provide oversight over Junior Devs. Your tech toolset should include C#, ASP.NET, MVC, Web & WCF Services, SSRS, LINQ, Entity Framework, SQL Server, GIT, GItKraken, AJAX, Xamarin, Test Driven Development, Reporting Services, Crystal Reports, etc.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

BSc. with a major in Computer Science.

Diploma in Information Technology.

Alternatively, an extreme passion for Computer Science.

Experience/Skills –

Senior Developer with 7-10 years’ work experience.

Excellent coding ability.

Able to write technical specs, perform code reviews and oversee Junior Developers.

Ability to effectively communicate with colleagues and clients.

Technical Skills –

C#

ASP .NET WEB Applications

MVC

Web & WCF Services

SQL Server Reporting Services

LINQ

Entity Framework

MS SQL Server

GIT source control with SourceTree / GitKraken clients

Agile software development

AJAX

Xamarin

Test Driven Development

Reporting Services

Crystal Reports

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Senior

Full

Stack

Learn more/Apply for this position