Senior Java Developer – Parktown/ Hybrid – R1.1 million per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

A financial services company in South Africa is currently looking to grow its team of developers. They are looking for Senior Java Developer who will effectively engage with clients and create software applications, display openness to innovation, keeping up with the latest technology trends.

If you are looking at joining the kind of environment where everyone matters and is recognised for their value of work-life balance this is the company for you.

Education:

Matric (Grade 12)

An Engineering degree; BSc Computer Science; BCom Informatics; BIT; BIS degree

A postgraduate qualification will be an advantage

Experience:

Minimum of 6 years’ experience in Java 6 and JEE (Servlets, JSP, EJB, REST and SOAP, JPA/Hibernate), JBOSS, and Nginx

Minimum 3 years’ experience in PostgreSQL and MSSQL (Mongo would be advantageous)

4 to 6 years’ experience with Maven

Requirements:

Working knowledge of DevOps tools (Git, Jenkins, Sonar, Nexus …)

Worked in a multi-project environment

Knowledge of and exposure to SDLC/Change Control/Release Management

Solid understanding of versioning software – GIT

Frontend development on any of these technologies (Web: Angular, HTML, HTML5, XML, CSS)

Familiarity with agile development methodologies

The reference number for this position is MK54745 which is a contract position based in Johannesburg Parktown and Hybrid offering a salary of R1.1 million per annum based on experience and ability.

