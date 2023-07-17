Senior PostgreSQL Developer – Sandton/ Hybrid – R650 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Sandown

Jul 17, 2023

Are you looking to join a dynamic and diverse environment for a leading financial services team? If you are a creative, innovative, and independent worker who is results-driven and eager to learn and/or gain exposure in international markets.
Requirements:

  • BSc Computer Science or equivalent IT qualification
  • PL/SQL or SQL Certification
  • At least 8 years’ extensive hands-on SQL and database development experience on PostgreSQL
  • PL/SQL or SQL Certification and strong SQL programming and debugging skills
  • Source code version control tools example, Gerrit, GIT
  • Experience with database development tools and technologies
  • Linux/Unix shell scripting experience
  • Query optimization and performance tuning experience, including execution plan analysis
  • Solid understanding of relational database systems, including tables, indexes, triggers, stored procedures, and functions
  • Agile Methodology
  • Ability to work in a team environment

Responsibilities include:

  • Provide expertise in SQL coding standards and best practices of DB structures and optimization
  • Consolidate and optimize client reports for performance and re-usability
  • Monitor database query performance and tune reoccurring unoptimized queries
  • Work as a team member with DBAs to ensure database availability, data integrity, and industry reporting standards
  • Develop high-quality stored procedures, triggers, functions, and views according to the high standards expected of this developer position
  • Identify and resolve database design issues using data modelling best practices

The reference number for this position is GZ57442 which is a 12-month contract position based in Sandton/ Hybrid offering a contract rate of up to R650 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth at [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? E-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles.

Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

  • PL
  • SQL
  • Gerrit
  • git
  • Linux
  • Unix
  • Agile

Learn more/Apply for this position