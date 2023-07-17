Senior PostgreSQL Developer – Sandton/ Hybrid – R650 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you looking to join a dynamic and diverse environment for a leading financial services team? If you are a creative, innovative, and independent worker who is results-driven and eager to learn and/or gain exposure in international markets.
Requirements:
- BSc Computer Science or equivalent IT qualification
- PL/SQL or SQL Certification
- At least 8 years’ extensive hands-on SQL and database development experience on PostgreSQL
- PL/SQL or SQL Certification and strong SQL programming and debugging skills
- Source code version control tools example, Gerrit, GIT
- Experience with database development tools and technologies
- Linux/Unix shell scripting experience
- Query optimization and performance tuning experience, including execution plan analysis
- Solid understanding of relational database systems, including tables, indexes, triggers, stored procedures, and functions
- Agile Methodology
- Ability to work in a team environment
Responsibilities include:
- Provide expertise in SQL coding standards and best practices of DB structures and optimization
- Consolidate and optimize client reports for performance and re-usability
- Monitor database query performance and tune reoccurring unoptimized queries
- Work as a team member with DBAs to ensure database availability, data integrity, and industry reporting standards
- Develop high-quality stored procedures, triggers, functions, and views according to the high standards expected of this developer position
- Identify and resolve database design issues using data modelling best practices
The reference number for this position is GZ57442 which is a 12-month contract position based in Sandton/ Hybrid offering a contract rate of up to R650 per hour negotiable on experience and ability.
