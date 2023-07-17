Senior PostgreSQL Developer – Sandton/ Hybrid – R650 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you looking to join a dynamic and diverse environment for a leading financial services team? If you are a creative, innovative, and independent worker who is results-driven and eager to learn and/or gain exposure in international markets.

Requirements:

BSc Computer Science or equivalent IT qualification

PL/SQL or SQL Certification

At least 8 years’ extensive hands-on SQL and database development experience on PostgreSQL

PL/SQL or SQL Certification and strong SQL programming and debugging skills

Source code version control tools example, Gerrit, GIT

Experience with database development tools and technologies

Linux/Unix shell scripting experience

Query optimization and performance tuning experience, including execution plan analysis

Solid understanding of relational database systems, including tables, indexes, triggers, stored procedures, and functions

Agile Methodology

Ability to work in a team environment

Responsibilities include:

Provide expertise in SQL coding standards and best practices of DB structures and optimization

Consolidate and optimize client reports for performance and re-usability

Monitor database query performance and tune reoccurring unoptimized queries

Work as a team member with DBAs to ensure database availability, data integrity, and industry reporting standards

Develop high-quality stored procedures, triggers, functions, and views according to the high standards expected of this developer position

Identify and resolve database design issues using data modelling best practices

The reference number for this position is GZ57442 which is a 12-month contract position based in Sandton/ Hybrid offering a contract rate of up to R650 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth at [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

