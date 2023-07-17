Senior SAP Consultant at Accenture – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jul 17, 2023

Roles & Responsibilities?
?

  • Facilitate the implementation and support of SAP SD S/4 HANA.?
  • Migrate from SAP ECC to S/4Hana.?
  • Conduct workshops to collect business requirements and solution walkthrough.?
  • Perform detailed analysis of complex business process requirements and provide appropriate system solutions; identify, interpret, validate and document customer requirements?
  • Map client business requirements, processes and objectives; develops necessary product modifications to satisfy clients’ needs.?
  • Design, customize, configure and testing of SD?
  • Identify gaps, issues and work around solutions.?
  • Act as liaison with client for troubleshooting – investigate, analyze, and solve software problems.?
  • Handle changes or emergency transports as needed for high priority issues.?
  • Document business process, functional designs, test cases and results.?
  • Proactively identify and propose business process and/or system enhancements?
  • Provide consulting services on both new implementations and existing support projects?
  • Act as a liaison between the business functions and the technical team.?
  • Provide ad-hoc training and user support as required?
  • Work self-directed and independently; may act as subject matter mentor to team members?

Desired Skills & Experience?

  • Minimum of 6 years of experience in a full cycle implementation as well as in support projects.?
  • Minimum of 6 years designing and configuring SD modules.?
  • Understanding of accounting business processes, business partner and master data?
  • Ability to understand business processes from a customer perspective?
  • Ability to work in a team environment, effectively interacting with others

Desired Skills:

  • SAP SD
  • SAP Sales & Distribution
  • s4 hana
  • hana

Learn more/Apply for this position