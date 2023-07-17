Senior SAP Consultant at Accenture

Roles & Responsibilities?
?
- Facilitate the implementation and support of SAP SD S/4 HANA.?
- Migrate from SAP ECC to S/4Hana.?
- Conduct workshops to collect business requirements and solution walkthrough.?
- Perform detailed analysis of complex business process requirements and provide appropriate system solutions; identify, interpret, validate and document customer requirements?
- Map client business requirements, processes and objectives; develops necessary product modifications to satisfy clients’ needs.?
- Design, customize, configure and testing of SD?
- Identify gaps, issues and work around solutions.?
- Act as liaison with client for troubleshooting – investigate, analyze, and solve software problems.?
- Handle changes or emergency transports as needed for high priority issues.?
- Document business process, functional designs, test cases and results.?
- Proactively identify and propose business process and/or system enhancements?
- Provide consulting services on both new implementations and existing support projects?
- Act as a liaison between the business functions and the technical team.?
- Provide ad-hoc training and user support as required?
- Work self-directed and independently; may act as subject matter mentor to team members?
Desired Skills & Experience?
- Minimum of 6 years of experience in a full cycle implementation as well as in support projects.?
- Minimum of 6 years designing and configuring SD modules.?
- Understanding of accounting business processes, business partner and master data?
- Ability to understand business processes from a customer perspective?
- Ability to work in a team environment, effectively interacting with others
Desired Skills:
- SAP SD
- SAP Sales & Distribution
- s4 hana
- hana