Senior Software Developer

Our client, a technology solutions company that delivers products designed to optimise workforce efficiencies and processes has a Permanent Vacancy for a Senior Software Developer.

Mostly working from home, but will be required to visit the office at times.

Office is in Pretoria East.



Full-stack ASP.Net MVC development

C#, JavaScript, HTML, CSS

MS SQL

Grade 12 or equivalent qualification;

