Senior UI UX Designer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

JOB PURPOSE

The role will be responsible for managing the User Experience Design Process, artefacts, and delivery at our client. They will be responsible for taking ownership and managing stakeholder discovery workshops, review sessions and presentations. They should be able to work in a team, but also complete delivery independently. They need to act as a team leader and integrate seamlessly into any environment.

JOB SPECIFICATIONS

Formal qualification(s) BA/BSC/Relevant Tertiary qualification

Certifications CX/UX certificate

Legal requirements

Valid code B driver’s license, own transport/public transport

Passed credit and criminal checks

South African Citizen or valid South African work permit

Knowledge/Skills/Experience

5+ years’ work experience

Theoretical and practical knowledge of the ‘Design Thinking Methodology’

Agile/lean work experience

Stakeholder and customer interviews

Usability testing

Heuristic reviews

Wireframing and Prototyping

Presentation and communication skills

Receive constructive feedback and manage stakeholder expectations

Systems: Microsoft Office, Teams, Miro, Figma, Sketch

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

The role will be accountable for the following, but not limited to –

Work alongside business stakeholders in order to unpack business requirements

Facilitate workshops and collaborate with the agile team to define problem statements

Lead and create an environment of learning and sharing UX principles, methods and standards

Create persona and user journeys to reflect the business and user problems

Articulate a proposed solution by means of low and high-fidelity wireframes and clickable prototypes

Display the ability to follow and set (new) ‘Design system’ rules

Manage and engage with customers to validate the solution

Ensure the business are informed of the research by creating customer interview packs and reports.

Provide UX strategy by showcasing competitor analysis reports to business and UX team

Ensure websites and applications are aligned to international standards for Information Architecture. Make use of techniques with users to validate IA, such as card sorting

Present to users’ design options for feedback in the form of A/B Testing

Encourage post development quality assurance by means of logging and addressing user issues post go-live

Critique existing applications and websites through detailed heuristic reviews

Provide strategic insight based on desktop research

Showcase the ability to take stakeholders along the design thinking journey using effective story telling

PERSONALITY TRAITS

Be influential, assertive and tries to convince others

Approaches stakeholders spontaneously

Connects with others on a personal level

Be open to other people’s ideas

Have a global objective and solve strategic problems

Demonstrates inventiveness

Adapts to change

Worry about aesthetics and quality

Optimistic and motivated

Does not hesitate to take risks

Works independently

Helps others

COMPETENCIES

Technical

Agile

Prototyping, wireframing, user flows, & mock-ups

Visual design, communication & design software

User research & usability testing

Analytics

Data synthesis

UX Writing Skills

Typography Skills

Interaction Design

Information architecture

Workshop facilitation

Strategic design and structures

UX/UI methodologies and standards

Behavioural

Collaboration

Communication & presentation

Prioritise & time management

Curiosity & continuous learning

Empathy

Flexibility

Team & stakeholder management

Project management

Critical thinking

Business acumen

Influence and inspire

Coordinate and support others

Desired Skills:

UX

UI

Design

wireframing

prototyping

Financial Services

Banking

