Senior UI UX Designer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

JOB PURPOSE
The role will be responsible for managing the User Experience Design Process, artefacts, and delivery at our client. They will be responsible for taking ownership and managing stakeholder discovery workshops, review sessions and presentations. They should be able to work in a team, but also complete delivery independently. They need to act as a team leader and integrate seamlessly into any environment.
JOB SPECIFICATIONS
Formal qualification(s) BA/BSC/Relevant Tertiary qualification
Certifications CX/UX certificate
Legal requirements
- Valid code B driver’s license, own transport/public transport
- Passed credit and criminal checks
- South African Citizen or valid South African work permit
Knowledge/Skills/Experience
- 5+ years’ work experience
- Theoretical and practical knowledge of the ‘Design Thinking Methodology’
- Agile/lean work experience
- Stakeholder and customer interviews
- Usability testing
- Heuristic reviews
- Wireframing and Prototyping
- Presentation and communication skills
- Receive constructive feedback and manage stakeholder expectations
- Systems: Microsoft Office, Teams, Miro, Figma, Sketch
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
The role will be accountable for the following, but not limited to –
- Work alongside business stakeholders in order to unpack business requirements
- Facilitate workshops and collaborate with the agile team to define problem statements
- Lead and create an environment of learning and sharing UX principles, methods and standards
- Create persona and user journeys to reflect the business and user problems
- Articulate a proposed solution by means of low and high-fidelity wireframes and clickable prototypes
- Display the ability to follow and set (new) ‘Design system’ rules
- Manage and engage with customers to validate the solution
- Ensure the business are informed of the research by creating customer interview packs and reports.
- Provide UX strategy by showcasing competitor analysis reports to business and UX team
- Ensure websites and applications are aligned to international standards for Information Architecture. Make use of techniques with users to validate IA, such as card sorting
- Present to users’ design options for feedback in the form of A/B Testing
- Encourage post development quality assurance by means of logging and addressing user issues post go-live
- Critique existing applications and websites through detailed heuristic reviews
- Provide strategic insight based on desktop research
- Showcase the ability to take stakeholders along the design thinking journey using effective story telling
PERSONALITY TRAITS
- Be influential, assertive and tries to convince others
- Approaches stakeholders spontaneously
- Connects with others on a personal level
- Be open to other people’s ideas
- Have a global objective and solve strategic problems
- Demonstrates inventiveness
- Adapts to change
- Worry about aesthetics and quality
- Optimistic and motivated
- Does not hesitate to take risks
- Works independently
- Helps others
COMPETENCIES
Technical
- Agile
- Prototyping, wireframing, user flows, & mock-ups
- Visual design, communication & design software
- User research & usability testing
- Analytics
- Data synthesis
- UX Writing Skills
- Typography Skills
- Interaction Design
- Information architecture
- Workshop facilitation
- Strategic design and structures
- UX/UI methodologies and standards
Behavioural
- Collaboration
- Communication & presentation
- Prioritise & time management
- Curiosity & continuous learning
- Empathy
- Flexibility
- Team & stakeholder management
- Project management
- Critical thinking
- Business acumen
- Influence and inspire
- Coordinate and support others
Desired Skills:
- UX
- UI
- Design
- wireframing
- prototyping
- Financial Services
- Banking