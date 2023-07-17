Server / Network Administrator at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client is a well-established and highly regarded South African software development company that develops, supports and consults software solutions for the academic sector. With offices in Jhb and Cape Town, they are progressive with regard to their technology stack. Their solutions and services span the full range of the software development life cycle. Employees are mostly permanent and long term. They have a very low staff turnover, which is indicative of how well they are treated.

Role Responsibilities:

Manage servers, networks, and data security.

Configure, implement, and maintain operating systems, backups, and redundancy strategies.

Troubleshoot server, software, and network issues.

Evaluate technology needs, administer networks, and provide staff training.

Stay updated on technology advancements, recommend upgrades, and implement security measures.

Support staff, ensure system availability, and optimise performance.

Write and maintain custom scripts, automate tasks, and scale systems.

Monitor application performance, troubleshoot bottlenecks, and improve efficiency.

Demonstrate problem-solving skills, strong communication, and ownership.

Support deployment pipelines using Nexus and Jenkins tools.

Manage Nexus repositories, integrate with identity servers, and configure access.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Degree or Diploma in a related field such as Engineering or Computer Science.

Relevant certifications in the field.

Minimum 3-5 years of experience with Linux (Ubuntu, Mint, PopOS), Red Hat, CentOS, Windows (Desktop), and VMWare.

Comfortable working with databases, preferably MySQL and MariaDB. Knowledge of Oracle XE is a plus.

Familiarity with WANs/LANs.

Proficiency in scripting languages like Perl, Python, or Bash.

Experience with VMWare and HP Proliant servers.

Knowledge of Kubernetes, Azure, Docker, Ansible, Terraform, ElasticSearch Stack, Jenkins, Nexus, OpenLDAP, Azure AD, SSL, and Bacula backups.

Additional Information:

Travel as/if needed.

Attend Special interest group meetings and conferences

May be required to work overtime

May be required to be on standby

Job ID:

J104330

